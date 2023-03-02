Tribaja's Diversitech 2023 is Now Open for Registration

PHILADEPHIA, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by Tribaja, Diversitech, the largest three-day tech experience on the East Coast, is back for 2023! Taking place on May 3rd and 4th at Rivers Casino in Philadelphia, the event ends with a Startup & Career Expo on May 5th. This year's theme is "Techfluence: Where Industries, Culture, and Technology Collide." With hands-on workshops, interactive demonstrations, captivating talks, and thought-provoking fireside chats, Diversitech is the perfect place to enhance skills, discover the latest innovations, and connect with a techie crowd.

Tribaja and Diversitech Founder Shannon Morales

This year's amazing lineup of speakers and thought leaders represent some of the biggest names in tech. Experts cover fields from Spacetech and AI to blockchain and cybersecurity and more. Special guests are influencers in the ecosystem, with over 100k social followers, inspiring attendees with their stories and insights. There will be plenty of opportunities to ask questions, share your own ideas, and connect with other attendees.

Diversitech is more than just a conference. It's a whole vibe. Each night concludes with a curated afterparty where you can leave the corporate atmosphere and network authentically with your tribe. The afterparties always reach capacity and are booked at some of the hottest venues. If the nightlife is not your scene, Diversitech also incorporates community partner happy hours to engage with decision-makers at every level, providing a unique opportunity to connect with influencers, mentors, and leaders in the tech industry.

In addition to the conference, the Startup & Career Expo is a fantastic opportunity for attendees to explore emerging companies and growing enterprises. The Expo is the top place to converse with recruiters and companies hiring within the industry and explore the latest job opportunities. With a limited ticket networking event, it will close out the three days with high-level networking, guaranteed to make a lasting impression.

Founder Shannon Morales says, "We're on a mission to increase economic mobility in Black and Latinx households through sustainable careers and upskilling. Each year, we get closer to achieving our mission, one person at a time." With Diversitech, Shannon and her team are creating a platform where underrepresented talent can thrive, connect, and grow.

If you're looking to connect with other tech enthusiasts, learn from the best and the brightest in the industry, and explore the latest innovations, Diversitech is the place to be. Register now for early access tickets for three days of learning, networking, and fun. Don't miss the chance to be part of this incredible event. For more information, about Tribaja, visit https://www.tribaja.co/.

