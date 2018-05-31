Tribal Casino Conference Selects OnCourse Learning's David Vialpando for Keynote Talk

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Indian Gaming Association's conference keynote speaker David Vialpando will present "Applying Simon O. Sinek's the Golden Circle to Gaming Regulation and Why We Do What We Do" June 14 at the Mohegan North Star Casino in Green Bay, Wis.

Vialpando, the director of gaming programs for OnCourse Learning Financial Services, will review how casino and gaming commission management can use the Golden Circle concept to emotionally connect employees to the mission of the organization.

David Vialpando

For more insight on the topic, review Vialpando's article, "Will the circle be unbroken?" which was published by GGB News in 2017.

"Keynote attendees will learn how conveying the purpose of why we serve the organizations that employ us, rather than describing what we do or how we do our jobs, is a much more effective way of gaining the support and agreement of both internal and external stakeholders," Vialpando said.

In addition to the keynote address scheduled for 8:15 a.m., Vialpando is also scheduled to participate in the following conference sessions:

Opioid epidemic

June 14 from 9:35-10:45 a.m. — "The Opioid Epidemic: How It Affects Regulation, Surveillance & Community" reviews the dynamics of substance abuse, with an emphasis on opioid addiction, and most importantly, strategies to effectively combat this disease. According to the latest statistics from the Center for Disease Control, opioid abuse is adversely impacting Native American communities at a significantly higher rate than other demographics.

Active Shooter

June 14 from 11a.m.-12:10 p.m. — As part of the Tribal Government Protection Network, Vialpando is participating in the Active Shooter panel, which reviews what casino management needs to know about tribal casino employee training for active shooter incidents. Other casino training experts presenting with Vialpando, who is the chairman of the Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel Tribal Gaming Commission, are Andrew Hofstetter, Tribal Gaming Protection Network chairman for Tribal Government Affairs, and Eddie Ilko, security claims manager at Sycuan Casino.

"The Wisconsin Gaming Regulators Association is pleased to welcome David Vialpando back to Wisconsin for our Summer 2018 Conference," said John Dillett, director of the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration, Division of Gaming for the Office of Indian Gaming and Regulatory Compliance. "David is a respected gaming industry veteran, so we are very fortunate to have him give the keynote address to our 200 plus attendees at our opening session."

OnCourse Learning Financial Services offers casino training programs, including online casino training, BSA/AML, Title 31, OSHA, Know Your Customer and active shooter training.

OnCourse Learning Financial Services is a leading provider of governance, risk and compliance training for the bank, mortgage, credit union, gaming and nonbank financial services industries. It offers a comprehensive course catalog complemented by its sophisticated learning management system. To learn more, please contact 866-512-9888, visit OnCourseLearning.com/Financial-Services or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

