Tribal Clash, the World's Biggest Team Throwdown, Lands in California

Tribal Clash is a two day competition for co-ed teams of 6 athletes (3 men + 3 women). Described as 'primal fitness racing,' Tribal Clash is an electric fusion of functional fitness, strongman, obstacle racing and a beach festival. The teams race in a series of tough events over an action-packed weekend, featuring running, swimming, lifting, carrying, climbing, paddling - and anything else that tests teamwork, fitness and grit. The athletes will not find out what the events are until the last minute, they have to be ready for anything.

Tribal Clash USA is the third event in the 2019 Tribal Clash World Series, after Tribal Clash Australia in February, and Tribal Clash Portugal in May. The season will finish in an epic two-day Final in Cape Town, South Africa, in November, where the strongest teams from the four regional events battle for the ultimate title of Tribal Clash World Champion. Over 2,500 athletes are already signed up to compete at Tribal Clash in 2019 on three continents, vying for their place in the Cape Town final.

Entry to the competition is open to all teams from all sporting backgrounds who want to test their fitness outside the comfort of their gyms. In addition to the action on the arena, spectators can enjoy music from live DJs, a shopping village with brands from the health and fitness ecosystem, and entertainment for both young and old fitness enthusiasts. Tribal Clash is free to spectate, teams can register with an Early Bird discount until 28th February.

Tribal Clash is Europe's biggest team fitness competition, with sold out two-day beach events in the UK and in Portugal. Launched in the UK in 2013, Tribal Clash has grown into a worldwide competition series, with new events in Australia and California, and further events in the pipeline in Brazil, Singapore and South Africa. Dubbed 'the toughest team competition in the world,' Tribal Clash celebrates what unites the worldwide fitness community, while challenging them to demonstrate what sets them apart. Over 6,000 athletes have competed at Tribal Clash since its inception, with team places typically selling out in hours.

