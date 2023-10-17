Tribal Diagnostics Announces Availability of Personalized Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Plans Via Partnership with uMETHOD Health

uMETHOD's RestoreU and its Assistive AI help improve care for individuals suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia, streamlining cognitive care planning for physicians

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribal Diagnostics, a high-complexity diagnostics laboratory, has announced availability of the RestoreU™ Dementia Panel throughout Texas and Oklahoma. RestoreU is a risk assessment and care plan service created by uMETHOD Health, a health technology company specializing in precision medicine for chronic diseases, to help physicians close care gaps for patients with cognitive decline.

RestoreU's Assistive AI improves care for individuals suffering from chronic diseases like Alzheimer's with multiple underlying medical causes. It creates personalized care plans aimed at helping physicians improve patient care while satisfying cognitive care guidelines. The service incorporates results of laboratory tests ordered through Tribal Diagnostics and the patient's health history, analyzing complex multifactorial inputs like biomarkers and clinical data and comparing each patient's health status against a vast body of research. RestoreU's AI platform then assesses 50-plus risk factors, pinpointing areas of concern and generates a personalized care plan with evidence-based, actionable treatment recommendations.

"Tribal Diagnostics is proud to partner with uMETHOD Health on a solution that will make a real impact in our community. We know that countless adults throughout the U.S. are struggling with Alzheimer's, dementia, and other forms of cognitive decline, and that is no different within our Tribal communities. By providing comprehensive lab analysis in coordination with RestoreU, we are doing our part to address ways affected individuals can get on the right care path," said CEO Cory Littlepage.

"For the first time in history, disease-modifying treatments for Alzheimer's disease are available for clinical care," said Marwan Sabbagh, MD, FAAN, Behavioral-Cognitive Neurologist and a Professor of Neurology. "By offering RestoreU tests, Tribal Diagnostics is doing its part to help slow the progression of those impacted by Alzheimer's and dementia, utilizing the power of precision medicine to help physicians close care gaps for patients with cognitive decline. This service has assisted me in improving and personalizing care to patients, and I'm confident our primary care clinicians will see a similar benefit with similar results."

Healthcare facilities interested in using Tribal Diagnostics for RestoreU testing should contact their territory manager or the lab at 405-896-2978 or [email protected].

About Tribal Diagnostics

Tribal Diagnostics is a Native American-owned diagnostics laboratory offering hundreds of laboratory tests related to diabetes, heart disease, substance abuse, infectious disease, and other disease states. With a focus on bettering health outcomes across the nation, Tribal Diagnostics provides tribal and non-tribal physicians and patients affordable access to laboratory tests needed to make knowledgeable decisions about the treatment and prevention of disease. Learn more about Tribal Diagnostics at https://tribaldiagnostics.com/.

About uMETHOD Health and RestoreU

uMETHOD is committed to making care for complex diseases more accessible, affordable, and personal for every patient and their physicians. uMETHOD's Assistive AI improves care for individuals suffering from chronic diseases like Alzheimer's with multiple underlying medical causes. RestoreU identifies and addresses the underlying, treatable causes of cognitive decline, with available interventions specifically tailored to each patient. For more information, visit www.umethod.com.

