Tribal Leaders Urge Secretary Haaland to Reverse Trump Action and Honor Biden's Promises with Launch of Film Calling for Federal Protections to be Restored to the Gray Wolf

Today, the Global Indigenous Council released a short film titled "FAMILY" as a part of a broader campaign to restore federal protections to wolves across the continental United States. Directed by renowned filmmaker Rain ('Somebody's Daughter'/'Say Her Name') and featuring award-winning indigenous actress Crystle Lightning ('Yellowstone'/'Trickster') the short film provides crucial insight into how wolves are foundational to Indigenous cultures and how the Trump Administration's removal of federal protections from wolves severely undermines tribal cultures.

"FAMILY" appeals to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to reverse President Trump and relist the wolf under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Leaving the Trump Administration's wolf delisting rule in place contradicts President Biden's January 26, 2021 "Memorandum on Tribal Consultation and Strengthening Nation-to-Nation Relationships" as the vast array of tribes impacted by Trump's decision were not consulted. In a recent interview on 'Brave Wilderness,' President Biden said, "I'm in" when asked about protections for wolves.

The impending decimation of the wolf by white trophy hunters isn't simply an "environmental" or "wildlife" issue; it is a social justice issue. It tears at the heart of many traditional Indigenous cultures. It is one more example of the suppression of minority voices in the United States.

Crystle Lightning stated that "what is happening to the wolf is a social justice issue for Indigenous people. The wolf has a vital role in so many of our cultures - in our clans, our songs, our ceremonies." Lightning continued, "yet, our voices are ignored. Whenever the voices of any people are silenced, it is suppression. We are the First People of this land but always the last to be heard."

For the politicians that have enacted legislation that encourages the mass slaughter of wolves, this issue is an opportunity for cultural oppression, rather than a rational response to a growing threat. Wolves account for less than 1% of all livestock losses in the U.S. and wolf attacks on humans are exceedingly rare. For the far-right, wolves represent a front in its "culture war" which, akin to QAnon, is devoid of scientific fact, evidence, or rational analysis.

"These wolf extermination bills passed and signed into law by rightwing extremists at the state level demonstrate that they are not only hunting democracy to extinction, they are also conflating Euro-Medieval sadism with so-called wildlife management to the same ends with wolves," said Rain.

The film also highlights that the state-sanctioned slaughter of wolves stands in violation of tribal sovereignty and treaties. In response, over 120 tribal leaders joined in signing the Wolf Treaty that outlines a sustainable and culturally appropriate wolf management system. The signatories urge Secretary Haaland to incorporate the Wolf Treaty's core tenets into future wolf management plans.

"This trophy killing of wolves and bears is a manifestation of patriarchy and misogyny. Anybody who has heard the acronym MMIWG is aware that we as Indigenous women continue to be hunted too," added Crystle Lightning.

To make you voice heard, visit relistwolves.org

[email protected]

