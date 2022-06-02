Tribal Nation-Backed Economic Zone Solicits Feedback for New DAO Regulatory Structure

The Catawba Digital Economic Zone's rule-making for DAOs will make the CDEZ the obvious incorporation choice for DAOs. Tweet this

"Our goal with this rule-making around DAOs is to create a structure that enables innovation, rather than forbidding it. We want to take the best practices from regulatory environments across the world to make the CDEZ the obvious choice for anyone that is looking to start a DAO," said Joseph McKinney, Founder and CEO of the Catawba Digital Economic Zone.

The CDEZ, with a model similar to Estonia's eResidency, allows anyone in the world to set up an eCorporation online and take advantage of policies and regulations that allow them to safely manage their digital assets, raise investment capital, and offer digital banking services. eCorporations are legal corporations, permitted to conduct business virtually from the CDEZ, and can open bank accounts within the United States. The CDEZ is a regulatory sandbox protected by the high walls of U.S. treaty obligations.

TheLawyer, a pseudonym for the Head of Legal at KlimaDAO said, "We look forward to participating in this process with the Catawba Digital Economic Zone to create a regulatory structure for DAOs that provides regulatory clarity to DAOs around their day-to-day operations and empowers innovation, all while protecting consumers. As legal experts on Web3 and DAOs, we have been exploring many regulatory solutions for this emerging field, and are encouraged by CDEZ's willingness to work with the industry to build a stable space for Web3 experimentation."

About The Catawba Digital Economic Zone (CDEZ)

The CDEZ is a sovereign regulatory zone, established and backed by the Catawba Indian Nation. The CDEZ moves at the speed of innovation. Founders and developers that incorporate in the CDEZ can rest assured that they will have a clear regulatory and legal framework that adapts based on their needs - without the need for archaic paperwork and in-person headaches.

