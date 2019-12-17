Tribal-State Compacts and Sports Betting Featured in Legal Masterclasses at Winter Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States, January 10-12 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Examination of the tribal-state compacting process and an assessment of the legal and regulatory best practices in sports betting will be the focus of International Masters of Gaming Law Masterclasses at the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States Winter Meeting, January 10-12, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

As the only gaming conference where the legislative decision-makers meet, dozens of state legislators from 17 states are among the nearly 200 NCLGS Winter Meeting registrants.

The NCLGS Winter Meeting is open to the public. Although the Marriott room block has sold out, NCLGS is providing a list of eight first-class hotels that are within easy walking distance of, and offered at comparable rates to, the host hotel. To view the hotel information and agenda, and to register for the Winter Meeting, visit http://nclgs.org/index.php/events/nclgs-winter-meeting-san-diego-2020.

The NCLGS Winter Meeting has been approved for 10.0 credits by the Nevada Board of Continuing Legal Education, underscoring its prominence as a vital gaming forum. Application for CLE credits with the State Bar of California is pending.

"IMGL is very much looking forward to having its next Masterclass at the annual NCLGS Winter Meeting," said IMGL President Jamie Nettleton. "Our partnership with NCLGS has provided us with a terrific platform for a number of years now to lead the debate on key gambling industry topics and shape the future of gaming law.

"We would encourage IMGL members and other industry leaders to attend the San Diego conference on 11 January to participate in a discussion on subjects likely to be at the forefront of gambling sector regulation in the US and internationally during 2020," Nettleton said

Speakers on the two IMGL Masterclasses include:

Jonodev O. Chaudhuri, Partner, Quarles & Brady

Stephen Hart , Partner, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

, Partner, Kate Lowenhar-Fisher , Member, Dickinson Wright

, Member, Dickinson Wright John Maloney , Principal Attorney, John K. Maloney Law

, Principal Attorney, Dan Reaser , Director, Fennemore Craig

, Director, Fennemore Craig Sue Schneider , Vice President, Growth & Strategy/Americas, Sports Betting Community

, Vice President, Growth & Strategy/Americas, Sports Betting Community Judith A. Shapiro, Esquire , Judith Shapiro Law

, Jane Zerbi , Principal, Law Office of Jane Zerbi

The agenda for the three-day NCLGS Winter Meeting also includes:

Six legislative-chaired Committee sessions that will focus on tribal and commercial casinos, responsible gaming, and lotteries, as well as legal, regulatory, and operational aspects related to sports betting

Morning Keynote Address from Robert Zahradnik of The Pew Charitable Trusts

of The Pew Charitable Trusts Luncheon Keynote Address from Bill Miller of the American Gaming Association: "State of the Industry"

of the American Gaming Association: "State of the Industry" Two Sunday general session panel discussions

Thursday evening networking reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Pechanga Resort Casino in nearby Temecula

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation. Learn more about NCLGS at https://www.nclgs.org/.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators, and legislatures in 40 U.S. states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS. Discover more about Spectrum at https://www.spectrumgaming.com/.

