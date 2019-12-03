Tribal-State Relations to be a Focal Point at Winter Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States, January 10-12 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Indian gaming operating in 29 states nationwide, the agreements negotiated between tribes and state governments can have lasting economic, fiscal and social impacts on the tribe, the local area, and the state. The process of making and renegotiating these tribal-state compacts will be a focal point at the Winter Meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), January 10-12 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

The NCLGS Winter Meeting is open to the public. To view the agenda, register, and book rooms at the host hotel at special attendee rates, visit http://nclgs.org/index.php/events/nclgs-winter-meeting-san-diego-2020

"Indian gaming is best positioned to achieve important goals for communities when legislators and tribal leaders work together in forged partnerships," said Florida state Senator Perry Thurston, an NCLGS officer who chairs the Committee on Indian Gaming. "That is what we learned in Florida and other states, and that is what we are striving for at NCLGS."

Already a $34 billion industry nationwide, including more than $9 billion in California, the additions of sports betting and igaming will elevate the tribal gaming industry to new economic heights, thus placing renewed emphasis on the tribal-state compacts. The NCLGS Committee on Indian Gaming will examine the compacting process, the key elements to be debated, and what impacts can be expected among the host tribes and stakeholders. The Committee will hear from the following experts:

Susan Jensen , Executive Director, California Nations Indian Gaming Association

, Executive Director, California Nations Indian Gaming Association Cody Martinez , Chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation

, Chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation Dr. Katherine Spilde , Professor, L. Robert Payne School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, San Diego State University

In addition, a masterclass panel conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL) will focus on the legal and regulatory trends of tribal-state gaming compacts. Speakers on that panel include:

Jonodev O. Chaudhuri, Partner, Quarles & Brady

Stephen Hart , Partner, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

, Partner, Judith A. Shapiro, Esquire , Judith Shapiro Law

, Jane Zerbi , Principal, Law Office of Jane Zerbi

The agenda for the three-day NCLGS Winter Meeting includes:

Six legislative-chaired Committee sessions that will focus on tribal and commercial casinos, responsible gaming, and lotteries, as well as legal, regulatory, and operational aspects related to sports betting

A second IMGL masterclass panel focusing on cutting-edge issues related to the surge of sports betting across the U.S.

Morning Keynote Address from Robert Zahradnik of The Pew Charitable Trusts

of The Pew Charitable Trusts Luncheon Keynote Address from Bill Miller of AGA: "State of the Industry"

of AGA: "State of the Industry" Two Sunday general session panel discussions

Thursday evening networking reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Pechanga Resort Casino in nearby Temecula

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation. Learn more about NCLGS at https://www.nclgs.org/.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators, and legislatures in 40 U.S. states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS. Discover more about Spectrum at https://www.spectrumgaming.com/.

