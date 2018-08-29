TribalScale Announces Rebrand

The new brand reinforces TribalScale's unique place in the market and the company's commitment to collective innovation and growth.

TORONTO, Sept.12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - One of Canada's fastest growing companies, TribalScale, today announced the innovation firm's rebrand. The comprehensive rebrand heightens the company's focus on innovative technology, design, collaboration, and futurism, and signals their commitment and success on the global market.

TribalScale is a global innovation partner that uniquely blends product development and design, digital transformation, and startup co-creation in the service of technological enablement and innovation. TribalScale's product designers, product managers, engineers, and subject matter experts create digital solutions for web, mobile, and emerging technologies (including but not limited to: over the top services, voice, and the Internet of things), and they transform their clients into digital-first companies through teaching and collaborative development. TribalScale Venture Studios leverages its teams, processes, and tools to create, source, and scale startups in conjunction with corporate partners. Overall, TribalScale partners and works with large corporations to enable client success in today's rapidly changing digital market.

"Since day one, it was TribalScale's mission to collaborate with others and create tailored digital solutions. The five founders wanted to provide a far more comprehensive offering than what was in the market...TribalScale is changing the conventions of a development shop, a consultancy firm, and even a design lab," said Kirstine Stewart, President and CRO of TribalScale. "Technology moves fast, and today, every company needs to be a tech company. At TribalScale, we make this happen by working with our clients, not for them."

For the rebrand, TribalScale engaged OneMethod, an award-winning digital and design agency. OneMethod interviewed and worked closely with TribalScale's teams to distill a brand identity that precisely reflects TribalScale's internal culture, market offering and differentiation. The new brand further strikes TribalScale as unique among their competitors in the cities that they operate (Toronto, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Dubai), and with globalized competition. The new brand identity resonates with job seekers, Fortune 500s and startups alike; supporting both business development and recruitment at TribalScale. It is sleek, bold, and forward thinking, and emphasizes TribalScale's human-centered approach to development, design, and innovation.

"The market landscape is changing and it was time that we evolve and disrupt ourselves with a rebrand. We're always pushing the boundaries and growing, so we shook things up and created a brand identity that matches our process and mindset," said Sheetal Jaitly, CEO and Co-Founder of TribalScale. "Our approach to product development, industry innovation, and investment is unlike anything else in the market. It's our mission to redefine how and why companies and people create. The new brand speaks to this."

Growing at an exponential rate, TribalScale, initially 5 founders, now has over 230 employees with offices and delivery centers around the world, and was named a Top LinkedIn Startup for 2018. The company recently brought on Theresa Smith as Vice President of Sales and Karen Pattani-Hason as Head of Strategic Partnerships. Earlier this year, TribalScale announced Kirstine Stewart as President and CRO, and Peter Aceto, Preeti Malik, Farid Kassam, and Matt Crossley as Executives-in-Residence.

