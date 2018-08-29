TribalScale Strengthens Team and Furthers Growth with Key Hires

Leading industry experts join the company to drive revenue growth, international expansion, and to enhance partnerships and collective innovation.

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - TribalScale, a global innovation firm that helps enterprises and legacy organizations evolve and innovate through holistic partner engagements, today announced its expanded team with key hires. TribalScale welcomes Theresa Smith as the Vice President of Sales and Karen Pattani-Hason as the Head of Strategic Partnerships. Both Smith and Pattani-Hason will accelerate sales and revenue growth, and will better position the company for their international expansion and strategic relationships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Theresa and Karen to TribalScale. They both bring a wealth of strategic expertise that will help us grow and best leverage our innovation platform, while building out our trusted partner network," said Kirstine Stewart, President and CRO of TribalScale. "Theresa and Karen each bring their own set of skills and experiences that will greatly shape the future of TribalScale and the industries we work in."

Smith has nearly 20 years of experience in sales and business development. As the VP of Sales at TribalScale, reporting to Kirstine Stewart, Smith will lead and oversee the company's sales growth, business development, and overall targeting strategies. Smith most recently comes from Olive Media (a partnership between Torstar Corporation and Montreal based Gesca) which she helped grow and eventually ran as the General Manager and President, as well as her own successful property management startup, Nesty. Before Olive Media, Theresa was the Director of Sales for Microsoft Canada.

Pattani-Hason's 25 year career includes marketing and strategic sales in the entertainment business, as well as mobile and digital business development with leading brands such as Hilton, JetBlue, New York Life, Victoria's Secret, and Island Def Jam. At TribalScale, Pattani-Hason will manage and optimize TribalScale's strategic and technical relationships to further expand the company's work with industry partners; she will report to Theresa Smith. Before joining TribalScale, Karen led Global Partnerships at Urban Airship where she developed and fostered strategic relationships with leaders in the mobile and digital space.

"Theresa and Karen take us to the next level," said Sheetal Jaitly, Founder and CEO of TribalScale. "TribalScale is growing and scaling at such a quick pace and we're constantly looking and planning ahead. By bringing on industry leaders like Karen and Theresa, we're positioning ourselves to accelerate with solid grounding. I'm very happy they both decided to join our growing team."

Earlier this year, TribalScale announced Kirstine Stewart (former Chief Strategy Officer of Diply) as President and Chief Revenue Officer, Peter Aceto (former President and Chief Executive Officer of Tangerine) as Executive-in-Residence, Preeti Malik (former National Lead for Risk and Compliance at Accenture) as Executive-in-Residence, and Farid Kassam (Principal at Akeelee) as Entrepreneur-in-Residence.

