Tribe Builder Media Announces Rebranding, Becoming Society 22 PR

Reflecting the company's growing ambitions, the new name, website, and logo convey the agency's future-forward techniques across various sectors.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribe Builder Media, a results-driven public relations and creative agency based in Los Angeles, New York, and Worldwide, today announced the launch of its rebrand as Society 22 PR . This launch follows a year-long initiative designed to create a brand identity that would truly reflect the agency's position as an authority in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Since its founding, Society 22 PR has undergone significant growth, further fueled by digital transformation across growth markets that are poised for continued innovation and longevity. As Society 22 PR continues to break boundaries and maintain a future-forward approach, CEO and Founder Danielle Sabrina wanted the agency's brand to reflect the dedication, creativity, and world-class team behind its progression.

"Today is an exciting day for our agency. Our new look and feel now truly embodies our agency's strive for innovation and embrace of the future. In numerology, the master number '22' is perceived as the most powerful and creative number of all, representing visionary builders, discipline, passion, and those who possess the ability to turn the wildest of dreams into real, solid accomplishments. I couldn't find a better way to describe our agency's commitment to our clients and the work that we do," says Danielle Sabrina .

In addition to the new name, the company has launched an updated website, society22pr.com , and a new logo. The agency provides data-driven, unconventional solutions, and its new corporate identity effectively communicates that. The new website showcases the agency's capabilities beyond earned media, demonstrating its expertise in strategy and creativity, from business development or product launches to branding and web campaigns.

"The Society 22 PR name truly reflects our strategic vision for the future and our commitment to helping our clients thrive beyond the goals they envisioned for themselves. We look forward to bringing our proven success to new partners," said Kristen Shea, co-founder and President of Society 22 PR.

About Society 22:

In 2016, Society 22 was founded as Tribe Builder Media, a full-service PR agency with proven methods of creating and executing strategically targeted press campaigns to aid brands in achieving their unique PR goals. Through the years, Society 22 PR has become a trusted agency that incubates new ideas, creates buzz, and develops strategic partnerships for high-profile CEOs, professional athletes, and celebrities.

As a result of its marketing and public relations work, the agency has been honored with awards, such as the 5th Best Company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine, Best Public Relations Agency in CA and NY, and Consumer World Award for Best Global PR Agency. The proven methods of Society 22 PR have resulted in clients achieving prestigious awards, including Inc. 5000, Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech, and Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startup, among other top-level accolades. To learn more, visit www.society22pr.com . Follow Society 22 PR on Instagram , Linkedin and Facebook .

