Tribe CBD Announces New Veteran's Assistance Program

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribe CBD, a Colorado-based CBD brand with the goal of bringing the highest quality hemp CBD oil to the people at a favorable price, is pleased to announce its Veterans Assistance Program (VAP) to help bring affordable CBD to the Veteran's Community. Within this program, U.S. military veterans can receive 30% off all retail prices by sharing their journey with the Tribe team and community.

To help celebrate Veteran’s across the country, Tribe has extended their 30% discount to all customers through the end of Veteran’s Day Weekend. Just use code VETERANS30 at checkout.

"Before I created Tribe CBD I was in the Navy, and we feel very strongly that veterans need access to hemp CBD," said Alec Rochford, Tribe CBD's Chief Executive Officer. "No one sacrifices more than active duty military and veterans. Because our products do not contain any THC, I wanted to create a program for veterans to get premium CBD oil at a discount simply because they deserve it."

According to recent studies, there are nearly 18 million U.S. military veterans that experience some form of mental illness, whether that be depression, anxiety, insomnia or PTSD, or physical issue. The VA is currently exploring how CBD affects symptoms of anxiety and PTSD in veterans.

"I personally use our CBD tinctures every night to help with sleeping issues and back pain," shares Alec. There are many stories to be told and voices to be heard within the Veteran's Community that have yet to be exposed. Tribe's Assisted Program is intended to bring light to those who have served our country, while providing them access to premium broad spectrum CBD oil and their newly-released cbd gummies at a discounted price.

With Tribe CBD's exceptional new program, they continue to make their brand stand out and speak to everyone. For further information, visit Tribe CBD's website to learn more about applying to their Assistance Program .

About Tribe CBD:

Tribe CBD is a Colorado-based CBD brand selling high quality hemp-derived, broad spectrum products. Tribe is setting the standard for a high quality oil, and emerging as one of the first companies to offer broad spectrum CBD oil at competitive rates.

