TRIBECA ANNOUNCES MIAMI MUSIC LOUNGE DECEMBER 1-4, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribeca today announced a pop-up Music Lounge in Miami from December 1–4, featuring four days and nights of exclusive performances. Sponsored by OKX and Audible, the exclusive Music Lounge will take over Understory (formerly the Center For Subtropical Affairs) in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood, and offer attendees a curated experience from original artists, musicians, and performers.

The Tribeca Music Lounge in Miami will host live performances from rising experimental jazz duo DOMi & JD BECK, Kamaal Williams, Deem Spencer, Butterfly Snapple, and Rhythm Portal, as well as DJ sets from Grammy-winning artist Flying Lotus, Love Injection with Rich Medina, Jitwam, Baltra, Blaketheman1000 and The Dare, Willy Soul, and Kumi. DOMi & JD BECK will be performing their final U.S. show following a sold-out tour.

"We look forward to showcasing a special entertainment experience this winter at Tribeca Music Lounge, sponsored by OKX and Audible," said Tribeca Chief Operating Officer Pete Torres. "The four-day pop-up event, designed to celebrate Miami's vibrant music scene and underscore Tribeca's commitment to live music, promises to be a highly-curated event, featuring experimental jazz performances, exclusive DJ sets, and special guest appearances, all tucked away in a unique venue."

Audible's collaboration with Tribeca for the Music Lounge highlights its new original series, Origins. This eight-episode series features boundary-breaking musicians in their most intimate form as they interpret the question, "Where are you from?" To celebrate the launch, Audible will host an evening with Origins artist Flying Lotus, as well as an interactive experience in the Tribeca Music Lounge.

The Music Lounge in Miami follows on the heels of Tribeca's successful Music Lounge at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn during the Tribeca Festival. The four-day event, in partnership with Pitchfork, showcased live performances by artists Onyx Collective, Show Me the Body, Duendita, YL, Eli Keszler, DJ Huerco S, and an appearance from techno pioneer Kevin Saunderson, along with a live broadcast of the "How Long Gone" podcast, and a "Battle of the Bands" with Drunken Canal.

About Tribeca Enterprises

Tribeca Enterprises is a multi-platform storytelling company, founded in 2003 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal & Craig Hatkoff. It provides artists with unique platforms to expand the audience for their work and broadens consumer access to experience storytelling, independent film, and media. The company operates a network of entertainment businesses including the Tribeca Festival; the Tribeca TV Festival; its branded entertainment production arm, Tribeca Studios; and creative production company, m ss ng p eces. In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

