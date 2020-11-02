Tribeca Lawsuit Loans Now Accepting Applications From Zantac Claimants

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribeca Capital Group, LLC, a leading pre-settlement litigation funding company, announced today that it is accepting applications for litigation advances from patients who have filed claims or lawsuits against any of the manufacturers of the heartburn medication ranitidine (eg. Zantac, a brand name of the pharmaceutical company Sanofi).

As of April 1, 2020, Zantac and other ranitidine products are the subject of an FDA recall. They have been found to contain N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen, and are suspected of causing cancers of the digestive tract and blood. The recall applies to both over-the-counter and prescription forms of the drug, which was marketed under the brand names Zantac, Deprizine, and the generic Ranitidine.

"Already numerous lawsuits have been filed against the companies that manufactured Zantac, many of which have been brought together as a class action in federal court," explains Rory Donadio, founder of Tribeca. "Because Zantac was such a popular and widely distributed drug, many people in the know believe that claims against these companies could number in the tens of thousands and be worth billions," says Donadio.

In addition to Sanofi, ranitidine was manufactured and marketed by several dozen companies, including Apotex Corp. (labeled by Walgreens, Walmart, and Rite-Aid), Reddy's Laboratories (labeled by Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Target, and Kroger), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Novitium Pharma, Perrigo Company and Sandoz.

For ten years Tribeca has provided litigation funding to plaintiffs in personal injury suits, including those for dangerous drugs and defective medical equipment. Litigation funding, or lawsuit loans, allow someone who suffered injury to obtain an advance on the proceeds they expect to receive on a claim or lawsuit. Says Tribeca's Donadio, "Litigation funding can help a plaintiff cover everyday expenses or pay for medical treatment they would otherwise not get until the case settled or went to trial. Then, if for some reason the claim is denied or the client loses the lawsuit, they're not required to pay back the advance. It's a win all around."

To be eligible for an advance on a Zantac claim, it is not necessary to have filed a lawsuit. But it is necessary to file a claim in the Zantac litigation and be able to provide copies of medical records, including a pathology report. To learn more or to file an application, contact Tribeca Lawsuit Loans toll-free at (866) 388-2288 or visit TribecaLawsuitLoans.com.

SOURCE Tribeca Capital Group, LLC

Related Links

https://tribecalawsuitloans.com

