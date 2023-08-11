Tribest Celebrates 35 Years of Making Healthy Living Easy

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribest, a premium appliance manufacturer, dedicated to making healthy living easy, is proud to celebrate 35 years of innovation and service in support of healthy lifestyles. Since its inception, Tribest has designed 65+ wellness appliances used in over 30 countries to enrich daily wellness and make healthy living more accessible worldwide.

An industry trailblazer, Tribest debuted its signature Greenstar Juicer in 1994, catalyzing the juicing trend. Acclaimed for its superior juice quality and efficiency, today the Greenstar remains a premier choice for health enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Beyond the Greenstar, Tribest has always been at the forefront of innovation, not only introducing the U.S.'s first personal blender but also producing the first mason jar-compatible version for effortless on-the-go smoothies.

Throughout its journey, Tribest has continuously prioritized the well-being of its customers, earning them a loyal following and establishing Tribest as a trusted name in the wellness community. Each product incorporates advanced technology to optimize nutrient and enzyme preservation and keep food as close as possible to its raw form.

"At Tribest, we've spent 35 years innovating high-quality products that streamline healthy living. We've introduced many industry firsts, such as our Greenstar Juicers and the first-ever Personal Blender in the U.S.," shared Will Choi, CEO of Tribest. "We've only scratched the surface of what's possible, as we are relentlessly driven to innovate, crafting cutting-edge products that empower global consumers to embrace healthier futures."

In its mission to cater to consumers at every stage of their wellness journey, Tribest introduced the Shine Kitchen Co. by Tribest product line. This range boasts compact, affordable kitchen tools, including cold-pressed juicers, Electric Spiralizers, and a newly launched Rapid Cold Brew Coffee & Tea Machine featuring vacuum extraction technology.

To celebrate its 35th anniversary, Tribest will be launching a special 35% off sitewide sale from 8.17-8.19. Also, for the remainder of 2023, all books on Tribest's website can be purchased for only $0.35.

Reflecting on 35 years of championing healthy living, Tribest continues its legacy, driven by quality and customer satisfaction. As such, the brand is poised to continue its leadership in the premium appliances market for years to come. For more information on Tribest and its range of premium appliances, please visit www.tribest.com.

ABOUT TRIBEST:
Based out of Anaheim, California, Tribest Corporation has proudly spent 35 years manufacturing high-quality appliances, carefully designed to make healthy living easy. Tribest aims to provide its customers with the latest innovations to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. Its products range from high-end juicers and blenders, to dehydrators, spiralizers, sprouters, nut milk makers, coffee appliances and more. To learn more about Tribest Corporation, visit www.tribest.com.

