Tribit Introduces First Sport Product Line with MoveBuds H1 Earbuds and Extends Bluetooth Speaker Line with the StormBox Micro 2

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribit, known for engineering expertly balanced sound with award-winning design, today announced its first-ever sport earbuds, MoveBuds H1, and the latest iteration in its flagship portable Bluetooth speaker line, the StormBox Micro 2. Both products were designed to offer best-in-class audio performance to consumers looking to enjoy fitness and the outdoors.

Boasting the world's longest earbud battery life, the MoveBuds H1 give athletes and sports enthusiasts a reliable way to stay connected to their audio of choice so they can stay focused on performance. The MoveBuds H1 are designed with superior comfort and a secure fit for bodies in motion all while providing world-class sound with innovative True Sound™ for music, podcasts and more. The earbuds also feature noise-reduction technology for ultra-clear phone calls.

The StormBox Micro 2 offers superior audio performance at a micro size, ideal for on-the-go lifestyles at the beach, on the trails and beyond. The new StormBox Micro 2 speaker includes updated Bluetooth technology for the ultimate connected experience as well as extended playtime making it the ideal choice for anyone looking to get outdoors and take on their next adventure.

"Quality audio devices have the capacity to not only entertain but to motivate and at Tribit we are committed to providing products that speak to different lifestyles, which now includes our expansion into the fitness and outdoors sector," said Eric He, Founder and CEO of Thousandshores Group, parent company of the Tribit brand. "The launch of our first sport earbuds is a tremendous milestone and we've engineered a truly unique product that can hold up in even the toughest situations. We are also excited to continue the development of our flagship line of Bluetooth speakers that provide portability for on-the-go lifestyles."

MoveBuds H1 – Fuel Your Movement

Cutting down on the need to re-charge, the MoveBuds have the longest lasting battery life on the market with up to 15 hours of music playback per charge and up to 40 hours with the included charging case. The exceptionally long-lasting battery ensures that your playlist or podcast doesn't end before your workout does.

No matter how vigorous the activity or inclement the weather, the MoveBuds H1 are waterproof and sweatproof having a high rating of IPX 8, which has been certified by SGS - the world's leading testing and inspection company. Whether you're hitting the gym, swimming laps in a pool, or running in the rain – the MoveBuds H1 will keep up with the capacity to function under up to 5 feet of water for 60 minutes. Sweat, earwax, water, and dirt can cause bacterial buildup in the ear after prolonged listening to other earbuds, but the MoveBuds H1 feature antibacterial ear tips specially designed to prevent bacteria from growing, leaving you with nothing but immersive crystal-clear sound.

After conducting numerous tests examining thousands of different ear shapes, Tribit developed five pairs of different sized MoveBuds H1 ear tips with a unique ear-hanging design that fits comfortably and securely so users can push themselves to the limit at high intensities without worrying that the earbuds will fall off.

Phone calls are ultra-clear with 4 microphones and noise reduction technology that eliminates up to 90% of background noise in loud places like shops, stadiums, airports, gyms and subways. Each mic works to locate and accurately enhance the voice of the caller, making conversations clearer despite surrounding noise. Without skipping a beat, athletes can also choose to hear the world around them by switching to "transparent mode," or can use the touch interface on the left and right earbuds to play/pause music, answer/end calls, activate voice assistant, control the volume or power on and off the earbuds.

StormBox Micro 2 – Small But Mighty

The StormBox Micro 2 delivers balanced audio offering crisp sound for your favorite beats. Clear sound with deep, rich bass, plus 360 degrees of immersive sound are all packed into one small size. The speaker uses advanced Bluetooth 5.3 for optimal connection and pairing with up to eight devices—and with Party Mode, users can connect and synchronize two Tribit speakers for simultaneous amplification, perfect for turning up the volume at the next backyard party or camping trip.

As an approximate 4x4 cube, the small-sized speaker fits perfectly in a backpack or tucked into a suitcase for the next island vacation. The integrated strap also makes it easy to attach the speaker to a backpack, hiking pole, bicycle handlebars, belt loop or even a tree branch to bring music anywhere.

Built to last, the rugged StormBox Micro 2 is waterproof and dustproof, with an IP67 rating, and features a playtime of up to 12 hours so users can enjoy a full day's worth of activities, powered by your favorite audio.

The MoveBuds H1 and StormBox Micro 2 audio experience can be personalized with the free Tribit app, available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

On February 24, 2022, the MoveBuds H1 will be available for $89.99 and the StormBox Micro 2 will be available for $59.99 on Amazon.com and Tribit.com. Both products are currently available for pre-order on Tribit.com.

Between now and February 24, the MoveBuds H1 and the StormBox Micro 2 will be available for 30% off or there is an option to bundle both products and save $55. Between now and February 21, customers who purchase the MoveBuds H1, StormBox Micro 2 or the bundle can get a Tribit Home Speaker for free while supplies last.

ABOUT TRIBIT

Tribit is part of Thousandshores Group, a global company founded in 2010 that set out to provide high-quality consumer electronics inspired by True Sound™, innovative immersive listening experiences for human ear of all shapes and sizes. Tribit is the company's leading premium audio brand that is synonymous with high quality sound within affordable reach. Tribit products deliver expertly balanced sound that's tested and improved based on feedback from real users. Hear every high and low with Tribit Premium Audio. For more information, visit www.tribit.com.

