Tribit Introduces Newly High-Performance Wireless Audio Products at CES 2018

Tribit has recently released a slew of new products they're excited to reveal at CES, including their new over-ear headphone line and a compact earbuds set that boasts IPX7 waterproofing, a built-in microphone and noise-cancelling technology. All of their products will be available to test at CES and they are currently online for sale via Amazon.com.

Tribit's current product line is listed below.

XFree Color - Wireless earphones with built-in microphone, 10 hour battery life, Nano-coating IPX5 waterproofing, magnetic connection, HD stereo noise-cancelling and three vibrant colors. Best used for the gym, workouts and running.

XSound Go - Portable Bluetooth speaker with two 6W stereo drivers, rich bass, 24-hour playtime (500 songs), IPX7 waterproofing, a 66FT Bluetooth range and a built-in microphone. Best used for home, shower, beach, parties, and travel.

XFree Move - Wireless headphones with 14 hours of playtime, two 40mm drivers, a built-in microphone, CSR Bluetooth 4.1 Chips, a 3.5mm aux input for backup support, and three stylish colors designed specifically for females. Best used for commuting, flights and walking through the city.

XFree Tune - Over-ear HiFi wireless headphones with rich bass, 24 hours of playtime, two 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 4.1 CSR chips, and a 3.5mm aux input for backup support. Best used at home or the office.

XSport Fly - Wireless earphones with built-in microphone, IPX7 waterproofing, 8 Hours of playtime, and noise-cancelling technology. The ultra-portable design is best used for the gym, workouts, travel and running.

Tribit has this to say about their unique identity: "We envisions itself to be more than just a brand name to you, but a lifestyle that's made more upbeat and fun through quality music and genius design. This lifestyle is one that's takes the simple moments of your day, and makes it better with a blast of good beats."

