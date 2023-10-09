TRIBIT Launches a New Bluetooth Portable Speaker, StormBox Flow

News provided by

TRIBIT

09 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

Take the beat anywhere thanks to StormBox Flow's compact size and 30h battery life

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIBIT, a global audio brand, drops the latest crop of StormBox Flow Bluetooth Portable Speaker that takes the music experience up a notch. Equipped with TRIBIT's proprietary XBass® and RunStretch® technology, this brand-new speaker delivers a remarkable 25W output power and up to 30 hours of playtime. The sleek yet robust design makes it perfect for outdoor activities, like hiking, camping and everything in between.

Small yet Mighty

Continue Reading
TRIBIT StormBox Flow Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 25W Louder Sound with XBass, 30H Playtime Outdoor Speaker, IP67 Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.3 & TWS, Custom EQ. Indulge in the TRIBIT StormBox Flow audio experience with distinct vocals and powerful bass like no other.
TRIBIT StormBox Flow Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 25W Louder Sound with XBass, 30H Playtime Outdoor Speaker, IP67 Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.3 & TWS, Custom EQ. Indulge in the TRIBIT StormBox Flow audio experience with distinct vocals and powerful bass like no other.

With the TRIBIT's proprietary XBass® and RunStretch® technology coming in, the 25W StormBox Flow unleashes the pulsating sound like never before. Better still, users can double up the audio experience by pairing two StormBox Flow to create a one-of-a-kind immersive sound experience.

Music Streaming Day and Night

People wouldn't normally expect an extensive amount of music playtime from such a compact audio device, but the StormBox Flow Bluetooth speaker is sure to be a pleasant surprise. Packing an incredible 30 hours of playtime and cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, users will be able to go all day and not worry about signal loss or dropouts.

Head out and Jam out

If users are one of those who love music to bits, then the TRIBIT StormBox Flow is an apt companion. The compact size makes the speaker truly portable to wherever they want. Plus, users are sure to make a splash when they are at the pool or at the beach, thanks to the IP67 waterproof design so they don't have to stop the music when it's time to get wet.

Between now and October 14, 2023, get a 20% off promo code when users sign up at www.tribit.com. *Product and service specifications and availability may vary from country to country. Please contact [email protected] / [email protected] for detailed information.

About TRIBIT

Back to 2017, TRIBIT was born with one singular focus: to inspire outdoor exploration while embracing the beauty of nature and the magic of sound. Just like stepping into a journey where melodies of innovation resonate with your soul, TRIBIT decodes the music mystery with the notes of "do re mi" which echos our brand values.

We strive to make high quality audio accessible to all, orchestrating auditory brilliance. So now turn up the volume on your TRIBIT and treat yourself with better beats! For more information, visit www.tribit.com.

SOURCE TRIBIT

Also from this source

TRIBIT lance la StormBox Flow, une nouvelle enceinte portable Bluetooth

TRIBIT lance la StormBox Flow, une nouvelle enceinte portable Bluetooth

TRIBIT, une marque d'audio mondiale, a lancé la dernière génération d'enceintes portables Bluetooth, la StormBox Flow, qui rehausse l'expérience...
TRIBIT lanza un nuevo altavoz portátil Bluetooth, StormBox Flow

TRIBIT lanza un nuevo altavoz portátil Bluetooth, StormBox Flow

TRIBIT, una marca de audio global, lanza la última generación del altavoz portátil Bluetooth StormBox Flow, que lleva la experiencia musical a un...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.