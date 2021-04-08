Tribit Launches its Flagship Portable Bluetooth Speaker With IP67 Waterproof Resistance and 24 Hours of Battery Life

NEWARK, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribit, known for designing high-quality affordable audio products, launches its new flagship portable Bluetooth speaker, the StormBox Pro . The durable and waterproof-resistant speaker can be used in a range of up to 100ft and provides up to 24 hours of battery life, all at an attainable price point and weighs less than three pounds, making it the best portable speaker Tribit has produced to date. In addition to its sound quality, Tribit focused on the exterior to create a sleek design, which has already been recognized and awarded a 2021 Red Dot design award .

TRIBIT'S EXCLUSIVE XBASS TECHNOLOGY

Featuring one independent subwoofer and two mid-high frequency drivers, this 2.1 system is unique for its combination of portability and power. Listeners will experience beautiful, full-spectrum sound from AptX decoding and AKM7755 DSP. It's the highest-fidelity sound bolstered by strong bass and all with less than 0.5% distortion. Tribit's exclusive XBass Technology amplifies bass and provides full-bodied sound, making this speaker ideal to handle events in large and outdoor spaces.

BLUETOOTH 5.0 AND QUALCOMM QCC BLUETOOTH CHIP ENHANCES LISTENING EXPERIENCE

The StormBox Pro's high-fidelity audio is enhanced by Qualcomm aptX when streaming music via Bluetooth, providing users with a low-latency listening experience. Multiple devices can also be paired with the StormBox Pro for multi-point functionality.

EXTREME BATTERY LIFE, IP67 WATERPROOF RATING AND STEREO PAIRING READY FOR ANY ADVENTURE

With an extreme battery life of up to 24 hours and an IP67 waterproof rating, the StormBox Pro is ready for any event. Tribit's extreme 10,000mAh battery can outlast pool parties, outdoor gatherings, long hikes and all-day events, and can even be used to charge phones and other electronic devices. The StormBox Pro can also be paired with a second StormBox Pro to provide users with concert-like, stereo sound for an unbeatable auditory experience.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Tribit's StormBox Pro Bluetooth speaker is now available from Amazon and Tribit official store with a release price of $119.99. Those who choose to order on Amazon.com (Tribit Direct store) or Tribit.com will receive a 35% off discount by using code "SBP35OFFPR" at checkout before April 17.

ABOUT TRIBIT:

Tribit is part of Thousandshores Inc ., a full-fledged global company founded in 2010 that set out to provide innovative, high-quality consumer electronics to enrich and improve everyday life. Tribit was born with a singular focus: to bring great beats to the masses. Its pursuit of audio perfection is only made possible through its talented team of sound engineers and design maestros. Every product is designed to showcase the rumbling bass, detailed mids and crisp trebles of each tune that runs through its sound pieces. All without tearing a hole through the wallet because great music deserves to be heard by everyone, everywhere. For more information, visit www.tribit.com .

