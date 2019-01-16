Triblio Launches 2019 Real World ABM Tour

RESTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triblio, a leading Account-Based Marketing (ABM) solutions provider, has announced the launch of its 2019 Real World ABM Tour. The tour kicks off on January 23 in Boston and Seattle and will take place in various cities across the country.

The Real World ABM Tour answers top questions from B2B marketers using success stories from real ABM practitioners. B2B marketing leaders are invited to a midday power lunch, where they learn about award-winning customer campaigns, discuss current marketing challenges, and get practical advice from ABM experts.

Today, 93% of B2B marketers consider ABM "extremely" or "very" important, according to SiriusDecisions. That's why The Real World ABM Tour focuses not on theory but on ABM tactics that drive pipeline. Experts at Triblio regularly work with leading ABM practitioners, and based on real client experiences, Triblio presents best practices in account selection, proven ABM campaign models, and tips for measuring ABM success.

"Triblio managed to squeeze a complicated topic into a concise yet informative presentation. They answered a whole range of ABM questions, and the examples were very helpful. We have used Triblio for 6 months now, and we can already measure the impact ABM and Triblio has had on our pipeline performance," says Landon Johnson, SVP of Marketing, Nehemiah Securities.

"Marketers are eager to learn about what works in today's most successful ABM programs. We're excited to share these ABM success stories and practical tips on The Real World ABM Tour," says Andre Yee, CEO and founder of Triblio.

Triblio's lunches are by invite only. To find out more about upcoming lunches near you, visit https://triblio.com/about/events/

Triblio's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Triblio combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores the level of interest each account has in making a purchase. With Triblio, customers like FinancialForce, Plex, and SalesLoft scale 1:1 account targeting to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. Triblio's ABM platform has won CODiE awards for 3 years in a row. To learn more, visit www.triblio.com

