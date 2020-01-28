Triblio Launches "Ask an ABM Expert" Video Series

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triblio, the industry leader in account-based marketing (ABM), is pleased to introduce "Ask an ABM Expert," a series of short, educational videos that answer the most pressing questions in ABM and modern B2B marketing.

The first season of "Ask an ABM Expert" is hosted by Andrew Mahr, Triblio's Chief Customer Officer and provides practical answers to ABM questions such as "How do I successfully combine intent data with ABM?" and "What ABM model is right for me?" As the series continues, it will feature interviews with other industry experts including SiriusDecisions analysts, successful ABM practitioners, and leading executives at partner organizations.

Mahr has a unique perspective on ABM. His deep understanding of the industry stems from his early involvement. Since the introduction of ABM as a category, he has helped marketers launch thousands of campaigns to scale pipeline growth and reach revenue goals. Mahr continues to work closely with a wide range of marketers on a day-to-day basis, finding practical solutions to B2B marketing challenges for small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises.

Bob Peterson, Vice President, Principal Analyst of Account-Based Marketing at SiriusDecisions was a recent guest on the "Ask an ABM Expert" series and said, "While ABM has certainly grown in popularity over recent years, marketers often encounter real challenges when it comes to operationalizing ABM. Marketers need more ABM knowledge and practical advice to help overcome these challenges."

"I'm excited to share best practices to help marketers plan and execute successful ABM programs," says Mahr. "This video series is a great source of ABM knowledge. It's easily accessible and the right vehicle to deliver important, practical advice. Marketers want to know what's working in ABM, and our goal is to empower them with expert advice to help guide their account-based strategy."

The first three episodes of 'Ask and ABM Expert' go live today. New episodes will be released every other Tuesday. Watch the series here https://triblio.com/abmexperts/

About Triblio

Triblio's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Triblio combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores the level of interest each account has in making a purchase. With Triblio, customers like JDA, Atos, and Nasdaq scale 1:1 account targeting to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. Triblio's ABM platform has won CODiE awards for 3 years in a row. To learn more, visit www.triblio.com

