Triblio Launches Orchestration Canvas, the Visual ABM Campaign Builder

The Orchestration Canvas is a powerful new extension to Triblio's Orchestrator module and enables marketers to build AI-triggered, multi-step, multi-channel campaigns that automatically nurture buyers through the entire purchase journey. The Orchestration Canvas allows marketers to have control over the sequence and duration of cross-channel marketing campaign tactics. The visual component of the canvas makes it easy to adjust and optimize elements within the campaigns.

In their former roles at Eloqua, Triblio founders, Andre Yee and Mike Ball had extensive experience building groundbreaking and innovative marketing products including the Eloqua Campaign Canvas.

"With the Triblio Orchestration Canvas, we are able to provide marketers the ability to execute complex, intent-driven, orchestrated ABM campaigns through a simple visual interface. Orchestration Canvas goes one-step further in unifying the buyer experience across both sales and marketing channels," said Triblio Founder, Andre Yee.

Triblio CTO, Mike Ball adds, "When it comes to orchestrating cross-channel campaigns, Orchestration Canvas makes simple things simple and complex things possible."

About Triblio

Triblio's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Triblio combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores account interest during the buying journey. With Triblio, customers like Cision, Insperity, and Nasdaq orchestrate ABM campaigns to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. To learn more, visit www.triblio.com .

