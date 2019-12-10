Triblio Launches Smart Pages to Scale 1:1 Buying Experiences

RESTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triblio announced today the release of Triblio Smart Pages, the latest product line in the company's award-winning account-based marketing (ABM) platform. A Triblio Smart Page is a unique webpage customized to the needs, interests, and buying profile of a specific account. When marketers use Triblio Smart Pages to curate content, sales reps can deliver a more personalized experience to each of their target accounts.

"We developed Triblio Smart Pages to equip sales teams with the right content to guide prospects through the purchase journey," said Andre Yee, Founder and CEO of Triblio. "Marketers don't always have the bandwidth or the resources to help sales with prospect follow-up. The Triblio Smart Pages module allows reps to enhance the buying experience at scale."

Marketers now have the option to add the Triblio Smart Pages module to their ABM program. For any given audience, marketers can design Triblio Smart Page templates where the messaging and content are in line with existing campaigns. Using the visual editor, marketers can build and style Triblio Smart Page templates in minutes, and they can use merge fields to quickly insert account-specific messaging at scale.

Automatically generate 1:1 Triblio Smart Pages with custom URLs for all the accounts in a selected audience. Sales users can access account-specific Triblio Smart Pages and metrics in existing sales tools like SalesLoft, Salesforce, Dynamics, and HubSpot. In addition, sales reps are able to edit individual Triblio Smart Pages for further personalization on the account level.

"Custom landing pages are a great way to engage your key ABM accounts. The only limitation has been running them at scale with limited marketing resources. What makes Triblio Smart Pages exciting is that they give marketers the ability to personalize content for hundreds of accounts for true 1:1 sales and marketing outreach," said Tom Mahoney, Director, Marketing Operations at DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company.

For more details about Triblio Smart Pages please visit https://triblio.com/smart-pages/

