Triblio Named A Washington Business Journal Best Place to Work for 2019

RESTON, Va., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triblio, an account-based marketing solution based out of Reston, today announces it's been named one of Washington Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work in the medium employer category. Triblio was celebrated, along with this year's other winners, at a cocktail reception at the MGM National Harbor on May 16, 2019.

"We are committed to building a joyful, enriching experience for our employees that emphasizes innovation, collaboration, and personal growth," said Andre Yee, CEO, and Founder of Triblio. "Bettering the lives of our employees is just as vital as delivering the most innovative ABM platform for our clients. This award serves as a testament to our most invaluable resource, our employees."

Now in its 13th year, the Best Places to Work list honors the area's leaders in workplace culture. This year there were more than 500 nominations submitted and out of that 100 Greater Washington companies were selected as winners. The prestigious list is based solely on employee feedback gathered by a third-party survey administered by research partner Quantum Workplace, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey evaluates different aspects of workplace culture, including manager effectiveness, team dynamics and communication, and resources, among other categories.

"As Triblio continues to grow and flourish, we see our award winning company culture as a true advantage in the market," said Yee.

To read the full list of award winners visit the Washington Business Journal website .

Triblio's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Triblio combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores the level of interest each account has in making a purchase. With Triblio, customers like FinancialForce, Plex, and Trapeze Group scale 1:1 account targeting to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts.

