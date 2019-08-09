Tribune Media Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
Aug 09, 2019, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) (the "Company") today reported its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (compared to second quarter 2018)
- Consolidated operating revenues decreased 1% to $484.0 million
- Consolidated operating expenses increased to $410.8 million compared to $391.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to higher network affiliate fees
- Consolidated operating profit decreased to $73.3 million compared to $98.1 million for the second quarter of 2018
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA decreased 16% to $135.4 million
- Television and Entertainment advertising revenues fell 4% to $298.9 million
- Core advertising revenues (which exclude political and digital revenues) increased 1% to $276.0 million
- Net political advertising revenues were $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $20.7 million for the second quarter of 2018
- Retransmission and carriage fee revenues increased 10% to $173.1 million
- Cash distributions from TV Food Network were $28.4 million
"Tribune Media's second quarter financial results were strong thanks to continued year-over-year growth in core advertising, digital advertising and retransmission revenues; all of which largely offset the anticipated decline in political advertising revenue during the quarter," said Peter Kern, Tribune Media Company's chief executive officer. "In addition to the revenue growth in these areas, we were able to keep a tight grip on our cost structure. As a result, total expenses, excluding the expected increase in network affiliate fees from the Fox renewal last year, were down on a year-over-year basis.
"Our second quarter results reflect the great work that continues to be done by our employees in advance of our pending transaction with Nexstar Media Group-we're very proud of their tremendous dedication. We look forward to obtaining regulatory approval of the transaction soon and remain on track to close before the end of the third quarter."
SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS
Consolidated
Consolidated operating revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $484.0 million compared to $489.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of $5.3 million, or 1%. The decrease was primarily driven by declines in political advertising revenues and other revenues, partially offset by an increase in retransmission revenues as well as higher core and digital advertising revenues.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, consolidated operating revenues were $939.0 million compared to $933.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018, representing an increase of $6.0 million, or 1%.
Consolidated operating profit was $73.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $98.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of $24.8 million, or 25%. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in programming expense and a decrease in operating revenues, partially offset by lower amortization expense. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, consolidated operating profit decreased $157.4 million, or 55%, to $128.0 million from $285.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018, largely due to the absence of a net pretax gain on the sales of spectrum of $133 million recorded in the first quarter of 2018 as well as an increase in programming expense.
Net income attributable to Tribune Media Company was $63.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $84.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.71 compared to $0.96 for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.79 compared to $0.99 for the second quarter of 2018.
Net income attributable to Tribune Media Company was $176.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $225.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, diluted earnings per common share was $1.98 compared to $2.55 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.38 compared to $1.50 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Both diluted earnings per common share and Adjusted EPS include a $1 million income tax benefit, or $0.01 per common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and an income tax charge of $3 million, or $0.03 per common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $135.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $160.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of $25.4 million, or 16%. The decrease in consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to higher programming expense at Television and Entertainment driven by higher network affiliate fees mainly due to the renewal of network affiliation agreements in eight markets with FOX Broadcasting Company during the third quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA decreased $32.9 million, or 12%, to $247.9 million as compared to $280.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Income on equity investments, net decreased $6.0 million, or 11%, to $46.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 due to the absence of $10 million of equity income from CareerBuilder as a result of recognizing our share of the gain on the sale of one of its business operations in the second quarter of 2018, partially offset by higher equity income from TV Food Network. The Company recognized equity income from TV Food Network of $47.2 million and $42.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Income on equity investment, net increased $0.5 million, or 1%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Cash distributions from equity investments in the second quarter of 2019 were $28.4 million compared to $43.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $15.4 million, or 35%. Cash distributions from equity investments for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $181.5 million compared to $158.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $22.5 million, or 14%. Cash distributions from TV Food Network increased 19%, or $28.6 million, in the six months ended June 30, 2019 due to stronger operating performance as well as timing as cash distributions in 2018 to cover our taxes on our share of partnership income were lower based on the reduction in rates from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in late 2017. The three and six months ended June 30, 2018 included $6 million of distributions from CareerBuilder, of which $5 million related to the distribution of proceeds from the sale of one of its business operations.
Television and Entertainment
Revenues were $482.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $486.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $3.9 million, or 1%. The decrease was driven by a $17.6 million decrease in political advertising revenues and a $6.4 million, or 38%, decrease in other revenues, partially offset by a $15.2 million, or 13%, increase in retransmission revenues, a $2.2 million, or 1%, increase in core advertising revenues and a $2.9 million, or 17%, increase in digital advertising revenues.
Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $936.0 million compared to $927.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $8.9 million, or 1%. The increase was driven by increases in retransmission revenues and core advertising and digital advertising revenues, partially offset by a $22.8 million decrease in political advertising revenues and a decrease in other revenues.
Television and Entertainment operating profit was $99.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $119.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $20.2 million, or 17%. The decrease was primarily due to a $22.4 million increase in programming expense and a decrease in operating revenues of $3.9 million, partially offset by a $6.7 million decrease in amortization expense as certain intangible assets were fully amortized at December 31, 2018. The increase in programming expense was primarily due to an increase in network affiliate fees mainly due to the renewal of network affiliation agreements in eight markets with FOX Broadcasting Company during the third quarter of 2018.
Television and Entertainment Adjusted EBITDA was $148.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $173.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $24.9 million, or 14%, primarily due to higher programming expense.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Television and Entertainment operating profit was $179.5 million compared to $331.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $152.1 million, or 46%, largely due to the absence of a net pretax gain on the sales of spectrum of $133 million recorded in the first quarter of 2018 as well as a $41.6 million increase in programming expense, partially offset by an increase in operating revenues of $8.9 million and a $13.3 million decrease in amortization expense. Television and Entertainment Adjusted EBITDA was $275.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $308.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $33.3 million, or 11%.
Television and Entertainment Broadcast Cash Flow was $133.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $160.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $26.6 million, or 17%. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Television and Entertainment Broadcast Cash Flows was $241.3 million as compared to $276.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $35.3 million, or 13%.
Corporate and Other
Real estate revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $1.5 million compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of $1.5 million, or 50%, primarily due to the loss of revenues from real estate properties sold during 2018. Real estate revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $3.0 million compared to $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, representing a decrease of $2.8 million, or 48%.
Corporate and Other operating loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $26.3 million compared to $21.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the loss was primarily due to higher transaction-related costs. Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 represented a loss of $13.5 million compared to a loss of $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2018.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Corporate and Other operating loss was $51.5 million compared to $46.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 represented a loss of $27.8 million compared to a loss of $28.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS
Quarterly Dividend
On August 1, 2019, the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.25 per share to be paid on September 3, 2019 to holders of record of the Company's common stock and warrants as of the close of business on August 19, 2019. However, in the event the Nexstar Merger (as defined and described below) closes prior to the close of business on August 19, 2019, holders of the Company's common stock and warrants will not be entitled to this dividend. Future dividends will be subject to the discretion of the Company's Board and the terms of the agreement and plan of merger between the Company and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. ("Nexstar") dated November 30, 2018 (the "Nexstar Merger Agreement"), which limits the Company's ability to pay dividends, except for the payment of quarterly cash dividends not to exceed $0.25 per share consistent with record and payment dates in 2018.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
Nexstar Acquisition
On November 30, 2018, the Company entered into the Nexstar Merger Agreement with Nexstar and Titan Merger Sub, Inc. (the "Nexstar Merger Sub") providing for the acquisition by Nexstar of all of the outstanding shares of the Company's Class A common stock and Class B common stock, by means of a merger of Nexstar Merger Sub with and into Tribune Media Company, with the Company surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar (the "Nexstar Merger").
The applications for Federal Communications Commission (the "FCC") approval (the "Merger Applications") were filed on January 7, 2019. On February 14, 2019, the FCC issued a public notice of filing of the Merger Applications which set deadlines for petitions to deny the applications, oppositions to petitions to deny and replies to oppositions to petitions to deny.
On February 7, 2019, the Company received a request for additional information and documentary material, often referred to as a "second request," from the United States Department of Justice (the "DOJ") in connection with the Nexstar Merger Agreement. The second request was issued under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the "HSR Act"). Nexstar received a substantively identical request for additional information and documentary material from the DOJ in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Nexstar Merger Agreement. Consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Nexstar Merger Agreement is conditioned on expiration of the waiting period applicable under the HSR Act, among other conditions. Issuance of the second request extends the waiting period under the HSR Act until 30 days after Nexstar and the Company have substantially complied with the second request, unless the waiting period is terminated earlier by the DOJ or the parties voluntarily extend the time for closing.
On July 31, 2019, the DOJ and the States and Commonwealths of Illinois, Pennsylvania and Virginia filed a complaint and proposed settlement in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by requiring Nexstar and the Company to divest broadcast television stations in 13 Designated Market Areas as a condition of closing the Nexstar Merger. This proposed settlement allows the Nexstar Merger to proceed once the court has signed the Hold Separate Stipulation and Order, subject to the closing conditions contained in the Nexstar Merger Agreement, including approval by the FCC.
On March 12, 2019, holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, voting as a single class, voted on and approved the Nexstar Merger Agreement at a duly called special meeting of Tribune Media Company shareholders.
On March 20, 2019, in connection with its divestiture obligations under the Nexstar Merger Agreement, Nexstar entered into definitive asset purchase agreements with TEGNA Inc. ("TEGNA") and The E.W. Scripps Company ("Scripps") to sell a total of 19 stations (including 10 Tribune Media Company-owned stations, as well as 3 stations to which the Company provides certain services (WTKR-TV, Norfolk, VA, WGNT-TV, Portsmouth, VA and WNEP-TV, Scranton, PA, collectively, the "Dreamcatcher Stations")) in 15 markets to TEGNA and Scripps following the completion of the Nexstar Merger (the "Nexstar Transactions"). Additionally, on April 8, 2019, Nexstar entered into a definitive agreement with Circle City Broadcasting I, Inc. ("CCB") to sell 2 Nexstar stations to CCB following the completion of the Nexstar Merger. The consummation of each transaction is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary conditions, including, among others, (i) the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Nexstar Merger Agreement, (ii) the receipt of approval from the FCC and the DOJ and the expiration or termination of any waiting period applicable to such transaction under the HSR Act and (iii) the absence of certain legal impediments to the consummation of such transaction. On April 15, 2019, the Federal Trade Commission issued an early termination notice with respect to the waiting period applicable under the HSR Act in connection with the transaction with Scripps.
On April 2, 2019, the Company exercised an option with Dreamcatcher Broadcasting LLC to repurchase the Dreamcatcher Stations, to be consummated substantially concurrent with the closing of the Nexstar Merger (the "Dreamcatcher Repurchase"). Following the consummation of the Dreamcatcher Repurchase, the Dreamcatcher Stations are expected to be sold to TEGNA and Scripps in connection with the Nexstar Merger. In the event the Company is unable to consummate the Nexstar Merger, the Company may rescind its option to repurchase the Dreamcatcher stations.
Applications seeking FCC consent to station divestitures necessary to obtain the FCC Approval (the "Divestiture Applications") were filed on April 3, 2019, April 8, 2019, April 10, 2019 and April 16, 2019. On April 26, 2019, the FCC issued a public notice of the filing of the Divestiture Applications which set deadlines for petitions to deny the applications, oppositions to petitions to deny and replies to oppositions to petitions to deny.
On August 2, 2019, the Company caused to be delivered to the holders of its 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2022 (the "Notes") a conditional notice of redemption (the "Initial Notice") relating to the full redemption of all $1.1 billion of issued and outstanding Notes (the "Redemption") on August 12, 2019 (as delayed in the Company's discretion, the "Redemption Date"), pursuant to Section 5.2 of the Indenture, dated as of June 24, 2015 (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified to date, the "Indenture"), among the Company, each of the subsidiary guarantors party thereto, and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee. On August 8, 2019, the Company caused to be delivered to the holders of the Notes a supplemental conditional notice of redemption (the "Supplemental Notice", and the Initial Notice as supplemented by the Supplemental Notice, the "Notice") in order to delay the Redemption of the Notes to August 15, 2019. The redemption price for the Notes is equal to the sum of 101.469% of the principle amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on the Notes to (but not including) the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price").
The Company's obligation to pay the Redemption Price on the Redemption Date is conditioned upon the consummation of the Nexstar Merger (the "Condition"). In the Company's discretion, the Redemption Date may be delayed until such time as the Condition is satisfied (or waived by the Company in its sole discretion). In the Company's discretion, the Redemption may not occur and the Notice may be rescinded in the event that the Condition is not satisfied (or waived by the Company in its sole discretion) by the Redemption Date or by the Redemption Date so delayed. The closing of the Nexstar Merger is subject to a number of conditions. As a result, there can be no assurance that the Redemption will occur on the Redemption Date or at all.
In light of the Company's previously announced proposed transaction with Nexstar, Tribune Media is not providing financial guidance for the full year 2019 in this release, nor is the Company conducting a conference call regarding its second quarter 2019 financial results.
Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting's 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 49 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 75 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 49 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago's WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV, and Covers Media Group, an unrivaled source of online sports betting information. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visit www.tribunemedia.com.
|
TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of dollars, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Operating Revenues
|
Television and Entertainment
|
$
|
482,557
|
$
|
486,417
|
$
|
935,984
|
$
|
927,119
|
Other
|
1,479
|
2,941
|
3,040
|
5,874
|
Total operating revenues
|
484,036
|
489,358
|
939,024
|
932,993
|
Operating Expenses
|
Programming
|
134,083
|
111,635
|
253,970
|
212,376
|
Direct operating expenses
|
98,087
|
98,817
|
197,250
|
200,205
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
129,700
|
125,878
|
262,962
|
257,834
|
Depreciation
|
13,867
|
13,281
|
26,819
|
27,056
|
Amortization
|
35,018
|
41,681
|
70,039
|
83,368
|
Gain on sales of spectrum
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(133,197)
|
Total operating expenses
|
410,755
|
391,292
|
811,040
|
647,642
|
Operating Profit
|
73,281
|
98,066
|
127,984
|
285,351
|
Income on equity investments, net
|
46,527
|
52,568
|
92,212
|
91,705
|
Interest income
|
7,726
|
2,336
|
13,973
|
4,234
|
Interest expense
|
(43,777)
|
(41,990)
|
(87,392)
|
(82,621)
|
Pension and other postretirement periodic benefit credit, net
|
4,524
|
6,985
|
9,154
|
14,069
|
Gain on investment transactions
|
—
|
—
|
86,272
|
3,888
|
Other non-operating gain (loss), net
|
80
|
(26)
|
(1,543)
|
91
|
Reorganization items, net
|
(876)
|
(685)
|
(2,194)
|
(1,578)
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
87,485
|
117,254
|
238,466
|
315,139
|
Income tax expense
|
23,835
|
32,816
|
61,612
|
89,518
|
Net Income
|
$
|
63,650
|
$
|
84,438
|
$
|
176,854
|
$
|
225,621
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
7
|
4
|
11
|
10
|
Net Income attributable to Tribune Media Company
|
$
|
63,657
|
$
|
84,442
|
$
|
176,865
|
$
|
225,631
|
Net Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to Tribune Media Company:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.72
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
2.01
|
$
|
2.58
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.71
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
1.98
|
$
|
2.55
|
TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In thousands of dollars, except for share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,314,108
|
$
|
1,063,041
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
16,607
|
16,607
|
Accounts receivable (net of allowances of $3,662 and $4,461)
|
421,309
|
416,938
|
Broadcast rights
|
72,598
|
98,269
|
Income taxes receivable
|
17,607
|
23,922
|
Prepaid expenses
|
27,009
|
19,444
|
Other
|
8,865
|
7,509
|
Total current assets
|
1,878,103
|
1,645,730
|
Properties
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
646,743
|
687,377
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(285,262)
|
(266,078)
|
Net properties
|
361,481
|
421,299
|
Other Assets
|
Broadcast rights
|
70,027
|
95,876
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
196,408
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
3,228,547
|
3,228,601
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
1,370,614
|
1,442,456
|
Assets held for sale
|
62,789
|
—
|
Investments
|
1,154,700
|
1,264,437
|
Other
|
140,111
|
152,992
|
Total other assets
|
6,223,196
|
6,184,362
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
8,462,780
|
$
|
8,251,391
|
TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In thousands of dollars, except for share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Current Liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
42,502
|
$
|
44,897
|
Income taxes payable
|
55,509
|
9,973
|
Employee compensation and benefits
|
57,360
|
79,482
|
Contracts payable for broadcast rights
|
212,046
|
232,687
|
Deferred revenue
|
13,867
|
12,508
|
Interest payable
|
30,652
|
30,086
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
19,904
|
—
|
Other
|
53,876
|
42,160
|
Total current liabilities
|
485,716
|
451,793
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
Long-term debt (net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs of $25,995 and $29,434)
|
2,929,522
|
2,926,083
|
Deferred income taxes
|
516,216
|
573,924
|
Contracts payable for broadcast rights
|
171,143
|
233,275
|
Pension obligations, net
|
374,964
|
380,322
|
Postretirement, medical, life and other benefits
|
8,452
|
8,298
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
192,378
|
—
|
Other obligations
|
117,872
|
154,599
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
4,310,547
|
4,276,501
|
Total Liabilities
|
4,796,263
|
4,728,294
|
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock ($0.001 par value per share)
|
Authorized: 40,000,000 shares; No shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018
|
—
|
—
|
Class A Common Stock ($0.001 par value per share)
|
Authorized: 1,000,000,000 shares; 102,498,285 shares issued and 88,396,100 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 101,790,837 shares issued and 87,688,652 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018
|
102
|
102
|
Class B Common Stock ($0.001 par value per share)
|
Authorized: 1,000,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 5,557 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
—
|
—
|
Treasury stock, at cost: 14,102,185 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
(632,194)
|
(632,194)
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
4,045,530
|
4,031,233
|
Retained earnings
|
368,621
|
223,734
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(120,965)
|
(104,967)
|
Total Tribune Media Company shareholders' equity
|
3,661,094
|
3,517,908
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
5,423
|
5,189
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,666,517
|
3,523,097
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
8,462,780
|
$
|
8,251,391
|
TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of dollars)
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Operating Activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
176,854
|
$
|
225,621
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Stock-based compensation
|
10,920
|
10,511
|
Pension credit and contributions
|
(8,661)
|
(38,027)
|
Depreciation
|
26,819
|
27,056
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
70,039
|
83,368
|
Income on equity investments, net
|
(92,212)
|
(91,705)
|
Distributions from equity investments
|
181,461
|
158,926
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount
|
3,688
|
3,718
|
Gain on sales of spectrum
|
—
|
(133,197)
|
Gain on investment transactions
|
(86,272)
|
(3,888)
|
Spectrum repack reimbursements
|
(5,947)
|
(1,698)
|
Other non-operating loss (gain), net
|
846
|
(91)
|
Changes in working capital items:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
(4,910)
|
12,917
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(8,327)
|
(16,825)
|
Accounts payable
|
1,267
|
(1,857)
|
Employee compensation and benefits, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
(21,461)
|
(13,993)
|
Deferred revenue
|
1,359
|
2,801
|
Income taxes
|
51,853
|
7,271
|
Change in broadcast rights, net of liabilities
|
(31,253)
|
(28,612)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(56,631)
|
17,405
|
Other, net
|
831
|
1,240
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
210,263
|
220,941
|
Investing Activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(30,607)
|
(24,947)
|
Spectrum repack reimbursements
|
5,947
|
1,698
|
Proceeds from the sales of investments
|
107,547
|
3,890
|
Other, net
|
(919)
|
1,615
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
81,968
|
(17,744)
|
Financing Activities
|
Payments of dividends
|
(44,175)
|
(43,847)
|
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of share-based awards
|
(8,630)
|
(5,723)
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises
|
11,396
|
581
|
Contribution from/(distributions to) noncontrolling interests
|
245
|
(2)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(41,164)
|
(48,991)
|
Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
251,067
|
154,206
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
1,079,648
|
691,251
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
1,330,715
|
$
|
845,457
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash are Comprised of:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,314,108
|
$
|
828,850
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
16,607
|
16,607
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
1,330,715
|
$
|
845,457
|
Supplemental Schedule of Cash Flow Information
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
Interest
|
$
|
83,075
|
$
|
79,027
|
Income taxes, net
|
$
|
65,347
|
$
|
64,294
|
TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY - CONSOLIDATED
|
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
(in thousands of dollars)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Revenue
|
$
|
484,036
|
$
|
489,358
|
$
|
939,024
|
$
|
932,993
|
Net Income attributable to Tribune Media Company
|
$
|
63,657
|
$
|
84,442
|
$
|
176,865
|
$
|
225,631
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
7
|
4
|
11
|
10
|
Net Income
|
63,650
|
84,438
|
176,854
|
225,621
|
Income tax expense
|
23,835
|
32,816
|
61,612
|
89,518
|
Reorganization items, net
|
876
|
685
|
2,194
|
1,578
|
Other non-operating (gain) loss, net
|
(80)
|
26
|
1,543
|
(91)
|
Gain on investment transactions
|
—
|
—
|
(86,272)
|
(3,888)
|
Pension and other postretirement periodic benefit credit, net
|
(4,524)
|
(6,985)
|
(9,154)
|
(14,069)
|
Interest expense
|
43,777
|
41,990
|
87,392
|
82,621
|
Interest income
|
(7,726)
|
(2,336)
|
(13,973)
|
(4,234)
|
Income on equity investments, net
|
(46,527)
|
(52,568)
|
(92,212)
|
(91,705)
|
Operating Profit
|
$
|
73,281
|
$
|
98,066
|
$
|
127,984
|
$
|
285,351
|
Depreciation
|
13,867
|
13,281
|
26,819
|
27,056
|
Amortization
|
35,018
|
41,681
|
70,039
|
83,368
|
Stock-based compensation
|
5,502
|
5,397
|
10,920
|
10,511
|
Severance and related charges
|
77
|
169
|
597
|
(735)
|
Transaction-related costs
|
8,501
|
4,600
|
14,880
|
9,965
|
Gain on sales of spectrum
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(133,197)
|
Spectrum repack reimbursements
|
(2,274)
|
(1,612)
|
(5,947)
|
(1,698)
|
Pension expense
|
203
|
174
|
416
|
467
|
Other
|
1,206
|
(962)
|
2,142
|
(364)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
135,381
|
$
|
160,794
|
$
|
247,850
|
$
|
280,724
|
TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY - TELEVISION AND ENTERTAINMENT
|
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND BROADCAST CASH FLOW
|
(in thousands of dollars)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Advertising
|
$
|
298,899
|
$
|
311,431
|
$
|
568,788
|
$
|
581,870
|
Retransmission revenues
|
132,342
|
117,185
|
265,202
|
235,327
|
Carriage fees
|
40,771
|
40,815
|
81,910
|
82,477
|
Other
|
10,545
|
16,986
|
20,084
|
27,445
|
Total Revenues
|
$
|
482,557
|
$
|
486,417
|
$
|
935,984
|
$
|
927,119
|
Operating Profit
|
$
|
99,603
|
$
|
119,767
|
$
|
179,528
|
$
|
331,619
|
Depreciation
|
12,064
|
10,941
|
23,126
|
21,811
|
Amortization
|
35,018
|
41,681
|
70,039
|
83,368
|
Stock-based compensation
|
3,929
|
3,900
|
7,800
|
7,691
|
Severance and related charges
|
77
|
169
|
611
|
(114)
|
Transaction-related costs
|
27
|
12
|
67
|
12
|
Gain on sales of spectrum
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(133,197)
|
Spectrum repack reimbursements
|
(2,274)
|
(1,612)
|
(5,947)
|
(1,698)
|
Other
|
403
|
(1,098)
|
403
|
(572)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
148,847
|
$
|
173,760
|
$
|
275,627
|
$
|
308,920
|
Broadcast rights - Amortization
|
$
|
127,414
|
$
|
103,896
|
$
|
239,432
|
$
|
196,178
|
Broadcast rights - Cash Payments
|
(142,815)
|
(117,603)
|
(273,773)
|
(228,503)
|
Broadcast Cash Flow
|
$
|
133,446
|
$
|
160,053
|
$
|
241,286
|
$
|
276,595
|
TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY - CORPORATE AND OTHER
|
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
(in thousands of dollars)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Total Revenues
|
$
|
1,479
|
$
|
2,941
|
$
|
3,040
|
$
|
5,874
|
Operating Loss
|
$
|
(26,322)
|
$
|
(21,701)
|
$
|
(51,544)
|
$
|
(46,268)
|
Depreciation
|
1,803
|
2,340
|
3,693
|
5,245
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,573
|
1,497
|
3,120
|
2,820
|
Severance and related charges
|
—
|
—
|
(14)
|
(621)
|
Transaction-related costs
|
8,474
|
4,588
|
14,813
|
9,953
|
Pension expense
|
203
|
174
|
416
|
467
|
Other
|
803
|
136
|
1,739
|
208
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(13,466)
|
$
|
(12,966)
|
$
|
(27,777)
|
$
|
(28,196)
|
TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY - CONSOLIDATED
|
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS
|
(in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Pre-Tax
|
After-Tax
|
Diluted EPS
|
Pre-Tax
|
After-Tax
|
Diluted EPS
|
Diluted EPS
|
$
|
0.71
|
$
|
0.96
|
Reorganization items, net
|
876
|
876
|
0.01
|
685
|
685
|
0.01
|
Other non-operating (gain) loss, net
|
(80)
|
(58)
|
(0.00)
|
26
|
19
|
0.00
|
Severance and related charges
|
77
|
57
|
0.00
|
169
|
125
|
0.00
|
Transaction-related costs
|
8,501
|
6,525
|
0.07
|
4,600
|
3,987
0.05