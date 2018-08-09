Tribune Media Company Statement on Sinclair Lawsuit

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribune Media Company (NYSE : TRCO ) today issued the following statement regarding the lawsuit filed against the company by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.:

"Sinclair's counterclaim to Tribune's complaint is entirely meritless and simply an attempt to distract from its own significant legal exposure resulting from its persistent violations of Tribune's contractual rights. As detailed in Tribune's complaint, Sinclair repeatedly and willfully breached its contractual obligations during what should have been a straightforward regulatory review process. Sinclair's misconduct culminated in its submitting to the Federal Communications Commission divestiture proposals that led the Commission to order a hearing on the fundamental issue of Sinclair's lack of candor, thus ending any chance at merger approval in any reasonable timeframe. Tribune looks forward to holding Sinclair accountable in court."

Tribune Media Company (NYSE : TRCO ) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting's 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 50 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 77 million households, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 54 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago's WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visit www.tribunemedia.com.

