Tribune Media Company To Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) (the "Company") announced today that it will report financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019, before the market opens on Friday, August 9, 2019. Due to the Company's previously announced transaction with Nexstar Media Group, Inc., Tribune Media will not conduct a conference call regarding its second quarter financial results.

Concurrent with Tribune Media's earnings press release, the Company's Second Quarter 2019 Form 10-Q will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the Tribune Media website at www.tribunemedia.com.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting's 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 49 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 75 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 49 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago's WGN-AM, the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV and Covers Media Group, an unrivaled source of online sports betting information. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visit www.tribunemedia.com.

SOURCE Tribune Media Company

Related Links

http://www.tribunemedia.com

