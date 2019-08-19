Tribune Tower, A Chicago Icon, Transforms To Offer Timeless, Luxury Living

Originally designed in 1922 by architects John Mead Howells and Raymond M. Hood, the reinvigorated Tribune Tower will include 162 residences with 56 meticulously designed one to four-plus bedroom floor plans, ranging in price from the $700,000s to $7+ million.

Property owners and co-developers CIM Group and Golub & Company have designed and brought to life a sales gallery located at 401 N. Michigan Avenue suited to give guests a glimpse of life at Tribune Tower, sparing no luxurious detail.

"The renovated Tribune Tower presents a unique opportunity for buyers to enjoy the benefit of living in a historic icon in the most coveted location in Chicago, while offering incredible amenities that luxury buyers have come to expect," said Lee Golub, principal, executive vice president of Golub & Company. "It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to live in a one-of-a-kind building with an amazing historic pedigree. This will never come about again."

Residents of Tribune Tower will have access to four levels of unrivaled amenities, including a luxury spa amenity area, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor pool, driving range simulator, co-working lounge, meeting rooms, entertainment areas and event spaces complete with a bar and prep kitchen. A private courtyard will offer access to the residential outdoor oasis, a rare luxury in the city. A terrace with outdoor grilling stations, as well as a sun deck provide additional spaces for residents to entertain and soak up Chicago's warm summer months. The 25th floor Crown Amenity offers intimate seating and dining areas framed by the stunning flying buttresses and provides 360° views of the city.

Located at the intersection of the Magnificent Mile and Chicago River, Tribune Tower is at the heart of Chicago within walking distance to the city's arts, culture, retail and dining destinations, making it the ideal residence for the cultural connoisseur, avid shopper, gourmet or downtown professional.

Tribune Tower Residences Sales Gallery is located at 401 N. Michigan Ave, 28th floor, Chicago, IL 60611 and can be visited by appointment by calling (312)-967-3700.

For more information on Tribune Tower Residences, visit www.tribunetower.com. Please contact the sales gallery at (312)-967-3700 for sales inquiries.

