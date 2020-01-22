TRICCAR Announces Acquisition By Frontier Oilfield Services And Upcoming Public-Company Status

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioceutical pioneer TRICCAR Holdings, Inc. announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Frontier Oilfield Services, Inc. (FOSI), an enterprise specializing in the safe disposal of non-oil fluids and particulate matter. Under the terms of the agreement, Frontier will change its name to TRICCAR, Inc. The transaction is subject to approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is expected in mid-February, according to a senior TRICCAR executive.

"Since founding TRICCAR, the management team has sought to take the company public," said Bill Townsend, Founder of TRICCAR Holdings. "We sought public visibility and transparency for our planned work with both the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and Food and Drug Administration and to offer our employees the potential long-term benefits of public company ownership," said Townsend, who will serve as CEO and President of the new entity.

Frontier will issue 80 percent of its stock to acquire all the assets of TRICCAR Holdings, Inc., while Frontier shareholders will retain 20 percent of the publicly traded shares. TRICCAR's bioceutical portfolio includes support for obesity and weight loss, calcium deficiency, diabetic nerve pain, ADD, memory and recall, and hypothyroidism. The company has a combined investment of $67,000,000 and five patents issued or in process of USPTO approval.

"Several of TRICCAR Holdings' products include oil extractions and we intend to access Frontier's area of expertise, which may prove invaluable in improving our proprietary plant extraction processes, which currently exceed 99% purity," said Townsend.

About TRICCAR

TRICCAR Holdings, Inc. is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based biomedicine company creating bioceuticals that support the health of those suffering from the world's most common diseases, including, obesity, hypothyroidism, pain, inflammation, diabetic neuropathy, calcium deficiency, and trigeminal neuralgia. The Company competes in markets estimated at $1 trillion in annual sales for human and animal formulations.

For additional information on TRICCAR, please visit http://www.triccar.com.

Forward Looking Statement Disclosure

This communication contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Any or all of our forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs.

Contact: Mark Hamilton Tel.: (702) 330-2430 Email: media@triccar.com

SOURCE TRICCAR, Inc.

