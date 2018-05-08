MONTAGUE, Mich., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricia Carlson is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Real Estate in recognition of her role as a Licensed Realtor with Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Devoted to providing quality real estate services and established since 1980, Greenridge Realty, Inc. is real estate firm that has served the Michigan area for decades. With over twenty six locations and four hundred sales associates, the firm is devoted to assisting buyers with their real estate needs in a timely manner. With integrity and excellence at the forefront of the company's values, Greenridge utilizes their realty resources in an effort to better serve their clients and provide exceptional service.

Though she has only been in the real estate industry for two years, Carlson is extremely knowledgeable and well-versed in the business. Having lived in fourteen different locations in twenty five years, Carlson is quite familiar with the buying, selling and moving process. Throughout her career, Carlson has attained expertise within the areas of residential real estate, buying and selling, buyer representation, working with first time buyers and more. In addition to her realty career, Tricia is the Office Manager for the business she owns with her husband, Quality Maintenance Contractors, Inc., which has been in business for over thirty years.

To further her professional development, Carlson is an esteemed member of several organizations including the National Association of Professional Women.

Early in her educational career, Carlson graduated from Davenport University where she received her degree in Accounting and Business Management.

Charitable to various organizations, Carlson is an active volunteer at her local church. Carlson was the Director of Lake Michigan Home School Connection and part of the Council for Educational Travel USA where she has hosted 6 exchange students.

When she is not working, Carlson enjoys traveling.

Carlson dedicates this recognition to her parents, Harvey and Jenella Kronmeyer.

For more information, please visit http://www.greenridge.com/agents/41688-Tricia-Carlson

