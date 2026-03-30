Tricia Danieli Invites Listeners to Shatter the Simulation with Soul-Stirring New Single "Mirage"

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FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, independent singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tricia Danieli announces the release of her most vulnerable and visionary work to date, the evocative new single "Mirage." Crafted as a sonic sanctuary from the noise of a modern world, the track marks a profound moment of creative clarity for the Joliet, Illinois-born artist. Blending her foundation in classical piano with a contemporary, soul-infused perspective, Danieli delivers a message of hope that encourages listeners to disconnect from the distractions of the simulation and return to their original dreams.

Tricia Danieli

The creation of "Mirage" was an act of profound spontaneity, written just hours before a recording session with Danieli's preferred engineer, Mason Pace. Reflecting on the song's origins, Danieli shares: "I write my favorite songs when I'm home, relaxing at my piano and letting thoughts just come to my fingers… when I come up with something that I really feel, I instantly start singing melodies along and thinking of words that fit the mood until I have a story in my head." Originally booked as a form of creative therapy, the session became the birthplace of a song that explores the feeling of existing in a world full of division and glitches.

A former choir president who got to experience the stage of Carnegie Hall at seventeen, she has navigated a diverse career that includes performing solo and with bands in festivals, singing on records with other artists, singing in a San Francisco gospel choir, and independently releasing her first solo album, 'Brand New Day,' in 2016. After relocating to South Florida following a transformative period of healing from a major auto accident, she has become a staple of the local music scene, known for a range that spans from soul and blues to pop and reggae.

As Tricia Danieli prepares to share "Mirage" with the world, the single stands as a beacon for those seeking connection in a disconnected age. It is a song that doesn't just ask us to look away from the chaos, but to write our own script where love and dreams remain the ultimate standard.

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SOURCE Tricia Danieli