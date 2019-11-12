Tricia Gellman Joins Drift as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift , the world's leading conversational marketing platform , today announced that Tricia Gellman will be joining the company's executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer.

In this role, Tricia will drive Drift's marketing strategy, brand management, lead generation and overall marketing planning and execution — guiding the team to meet the demands of the business now and in the future. She will be based in Drift's San Francisco office and report to CEO David Cancel.

Tricia joins Drift from Checkr, where she served as CMO. In this role, Tricia built out the marketing leadership team, created the operations foundation and rebranded the company — repositioning it from a background check provider to a multi-product, People Trust Platform. Prior to Checkr, Tricia spent 9 years at Salesforce, where she cut her teeth in product marketing, established the demand generation function — linking sales and marketing together at the company for the first time — and rose to the role of CMO of Salesforce Canada. Before Salesforce, Tricia held leadership roles at Adobe and Apple.

"Tricia has developed and led world-class teams at some of the fastest growing and most respected companies in the world," said David Cancel, founder and CEO of Drift. "She is a true marketer of the future — one who can look at brand, how to scale, full-funnel and personalization, but also focus on data, how to package a multi-product company and think about changing consumer trends and needs. I am thrilled to have her join the team."

"In just a few years, the Drift team built a brand, created a category and has been recognized as the leader in conversational marketing by Gartner, G2 Crowd and more," said Gellman. "I'm excited and proud to be joining a company that is delivering unparalleled customer experience as the lines of marketing, sales and service continue to blur."

