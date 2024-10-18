Trick-or-$10,000 Treat? Party City Gives Shoppers a Chance to Win the Ultimate Halloween Treat

News provided by

Party City Holdings Inc.

Oct 18, 2024, 17:12 ET

In-Store This Saturday, 10/19

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Party City, leading retailer for all things Halloween, announced they will hold an exciting in-store Trick or Treat Sweepstakes event this Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 AM1:00 PM, where shoppers can enter onsite at all participating Party City store locations to win a grand prize of $10,000, plus additional prizes.

Here's a roundup of prizes winners of the Trick or Treat Sweepstakes will receive:

  • Grand Prize: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be awarded a check in the amount of $10,000.
  • Signed Book Prizes: Ten (10) lucky winners will receive one "Signed Book Prize" including an autographed copy of "Trick or Treat on Scary Street" authored by Lance Bass, published by Union Square Kids.

While there can only be a lucky few prize winners, all Party City customers this Saturday can hit it big with great deals on Halloween items, including unbeatable low prices on premium bags of candy.

Anyone is encouraged to wear a costume, trick or treat, and shop the best last-minute Halloween deals.

Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes available at participating Party City locations only. Visit https://www.partycity.com/trick-or-treat-sweeps.html now for sweepstakes details and to find a Party City store near you.

About Party City 

Party City is a global leader in the celebrations industry, delivering joy and inspiration to customers across more than 70 countries. As North America's largest party goods retailer, Party City is the go-to shopping destination for every type of celebration, offering an extensive and innovative selection of products at exceptional value. 

With a strong omnichannel presence, Party City continues to grow its eCommerce business, PartyCity.com, while the company's over 700 company-owned and franchise store locations across North America remain an integral piece of their business to allow consumers to experience their products first-hand. The company also operates Amscan, a premier designer, manufacturer, and distributor of celebration products including décor, tableware, costumes, and accessories. 

Headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, N.J., with additional locations in the Americas and Asia, Party City is committed to helping customers create unforgettable moments for every occasion.

For more information, visit www.partycity.com

SOURCE Party City Holdings Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Party City Announces 2024's Hottest Costume Trends

Party City Announces 2024's Hottest Costume Trends

Halloween is in full swing with only 24 days to go and Party City is sharing the full rundown on the creative characters, creatures and more you can...
Halloween is Here: Party City Unveils October's '31 Days of Deals' with Daily Savings All Month Long

Halloween is Here: Party City Unveils October's '31 Days of Deals' with Daily Savings All Month Long

Party City, a leading destination for all things Halloween, announced it will roll out new promotions every day throughout October to allow shoppers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics