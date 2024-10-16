Trick or Treat? Avia's Seasonal Survey Reveals Mobile Gamers Prefer Both on Halloween

Avia Engages Player Community to Gather Ghoulish Details about Halloween and Gameplay

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach the spookiest time of year, Avia, creator of award-winning mobile gaming apps "Bingo Tour," "Solitaire Clash" and the Pocket7Games social competition platform, shared insights from its community of mobile gamers about celebrating Halloween and enjoying gameplay. As skill-based gaming continues to expand – growing upwards of 85 billion by 20301 – the gaming community is showing its love of competition with over 90% of surveyed players enjoying Halloween-themed events and in-game rewards across Avia's network of games. Avia is celebrating the spooky season with its fifth Season of in-game events, including wicked rewards, spine-chilling prize pools, fun and mystical seasonal graphics, and additional bonus cash2 to help make skill-based gameplay frightfully fun.

"Avia is committed to ensuring that our community is having fun as they embrace the thrill of competition in the skill-based games they have grown to love," said Vickie Chen, founder and CEO, Avia. "We know our player community is serious about competing and with Halloween quickly approaching, we wanted to take some time to learn more about the personal side of players, what they enjoy, and how they like to celebrate the season as our team continues to add new features and in-game activities that keeps our players coming back."

The findings from Avia's Halloween Survey revealed that our gaming fans enjoy dressing up in classic Halloween costumes (over 80%), prefer Chocolate treats over Sour treats (nearly 40%) and more than half of our players plan on Trick or Treating for Halloween. Further supporting player affinity to the season, over 80% of respondents confirmed that Halloween is one of their favorite times of the year. As Avia continues to improve and support positive mobile gaming experiences, Season 5 of Halloween offers a range of ways for players to get caught up in the mystical fun of the season-exclusive event with varying prize pools, along with the opportunity to earn non-withdrawable bonus cash2 to boost gameplay:

Market: In the Market, redeem season tickets for prizes and unlock bonus cash, including a mystery box filled with rare in-game items or an in-game pack available for 1,800 season tickets, offering bonus cash and up to 300 gems.

In the Market, redeem season tickets for prizes and unlock bonus cash, including a mystery box filled with rare in-game items or an in-game pack available for 1,800 season tickets, offering bonus cash and up to 300 gems. Album: The Album icon brings players to a magical collection of Halloween-themed sets to win bonus cash and gems for gameplay including Midnight Castle, Frozen Tundra, Ocean Odyssey, and Relic Armory.

The Album icon brings players to a magical collection of Halloween-themed sets to win bonus cash and gems for gameplay including Midnight Castle, Frozen Tundra, Ocean Odyssey, and Relic Armory. Pass: The Pass icon unlocks the Spooky Pass, which provides Daily and Weekly Tasks to open treasure chests offering rare items and additional bonus prizes.

The Pass icon unlocks the Spooky Pass, which provides Daily and Weekly Tasks to open treasure chests offering rare items and additional bonus prizes. Rank: The Rank icon enables players to track progress on the competitive ladder and unlock prizes by hitting milestones along the way. Players that reach the prestigious Grandmaster Rank will gain access to the Leaderboard, where top players battle for ultimate bragging rights and bigger rewards.

Season 5 promises a spine-chilling spectacle of spooky fun and rewards. More information and hints for gameplay are available online at Avia's blog.

About Avia

Avia is the go-to destination for casual mobile gaming entertainment and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual apps including "Bingo Clash," "Bingo Tour'' and "Solitaire Clash." Quick to play and win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and joint account system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casual puzzle, action, card and strategy games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform for players to have fun playing their favorite titles.

