Trick-or-Treating Isn't Cancelled This Year -- Thanks to Lowe's Curbside Events Nationwide

"We know that customers still want to celebrate Halloween, even if the holiday may look different for us this year. While the pandemic has changed many elements of everyday life, the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn't have to be one of them," said Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president of stores. "Our associates take great pride in serving our communities, and as we all find new ways to safely celebrate the holiday, we look forward to welcoming families to our drive-through curbside trick-or-treating events this year."

Additionally, in celebration of National First Responders Day on Oct. 28, Lowe's is encouraging autumn lovers everywhere to carve a pumpkin with a message of gratitude for the hardworking heroes on the front lines of the pandemic and share their designs on social media using #BuildThanks. For inspiration and to get started, click here.

For more ways to bring the excitement of Halloween home this year, Lowe's has curated a series of top product picks here to keep the holiday spirit alive all month long.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact: Jordan Paschal

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

704-758-4794

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lowes.com

