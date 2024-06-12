Tricked Out Car & Truck Sales Introduces Ceramic Coating Services

PENDLETON, Ind., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricked Out Car & Truck Sales is thrilled to unveil its latest offering: Ceramic Coating services . Partnering with Ceramic Pro, Tricked Out now provides premium ceramic coatings designed to elevate vehicle protection and aesthetics.

Ceramic Pro's cutting-edge formulations guarantee superior protection for vehicle surfaces without compromising paint or clearcoat integrity. Tricked Out's Ceramic Coating services are available in three comprehensive packages: Bronze, Silver, and Gold, each tailored to suit varying protection needs and warranty preferences.

The Bronze package, backed by a 1-year warranty, includes a layer of Ceramic Pro Top Coat applied over the vehicle's paint. This coating not only shields against light scratching but also enhances the vehicle's glossy finish. Additional protective layers are meticulously applied to other surfaces, such as the windshield and wheels.

For those seeking extended protection, the Silver package offers a 5-year warranty and encompasses a layer of Ceramic Pro 9H applied over the vehicle's paint. This ensures durability and fortifies the vehicle against environmental elements. Similar to the Bronze package, supplementary protective layers are applied to other surfaces, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

At the premium level, the Gold package boasts a lifetime warranty and comprises four layers of Ceramic Pro 9H for enduring protection. This package guarantees defense against scratches, UV damage, and environmental contaminants. Additional protective layers are expertly applied to exposed areas, providing unparalleled defense and peace of mind.

Ceramic Pro's versatile products extend beyond paint protection to encompass vinyl wraps, chrome finishes, and more. The self-cleaning effect simplifies maintenance, while the durability ensures resilience against water spots, scratches, and UV damage.

To experience the transformative benefits of Ceramic Coating, visit Tricked Out Car & Truck Sales today. Elevate your vehicle's appearance and protection with Tricked Out's Ceramic Coating services.

About Tricked Out Car & Truck Sales:

Tricked Out Car & Truck Sales is a premier destination for automotive enthusiasts, offering a wide selection of customized vehicles and aftermarket accessories. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, Tricked Out provides personalized services to meet the unique needs of each client. With a dedication to quality craftsmanship and attention to detail, Tricked Out ensures an exceptional experience from start to finish. Visit www.trickedouttrucksales.com to learn more and schedule an appointment.

