Tricked Out Truck Sales Partners with LEER to Offer Diverse Range of Premium Camper Shells

PENDLETON, Ind., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricked Out Truck Sales has joined forces with LEER to bring a diverse range of premium camper shells to their product lineup. With a focus on style, security, and versatility, these top-tier accessories redefine the essence of truck customization, delivering unmatched benefits to truck owners seeking excellence.

"At Tricked Out Truck Sales, we're excited to empower truck enthusiasts with a range of top-tier camper shells that cater to their unique preferences and enhance their overall driving experience," said Adam Scanlan, owner of Tricked Out Truck Sales.

Tricked Out Truck Sales offers a wide array of LEER camper shells, providing customers with a range of options to choose from based on their individual preferences and specific truck customization needs. The LEER 100XR stands out with its frameless glass rear door and tinted privacy glass, providing both style and functionality. The LEER 100R offers enhanced security features such as a recessed glass rear door and double T-handle locks.

Luxury meets functionality with the LEER 100XL, boasting a frameless glass rear door and a twist handle lock. Its interior headliner, LED dome light, and insulated roof ensure a comfortable and stylish adventure. Meanwhile, the LEER 100S offers exceptional versatility and value by featuring screens in the sliding windows for improved ventilation.

For a stylish design and premium features, the LEER 100XQ is the perfect choice. Its frameless glass rear door and integrated side windows provide a seamless appearance, while the interior headliner and LED dome light enhance your truck's appeal. Professionals looking for durability and utility will find the LEER DCC Commercial Truck Cap to be the perfect solution, offering secure storage options and easy access to tools and equipment.

Tricked Out Truck Sales invites all truck enthusiasts to explore the benefits of LEER camper shells and discover the perfect fit for their vehicle. To learn more about Tricked Out Truck Sales or their selection of camper shells, please visit https://www.trickedouttrucksales.com/leer-camper-shells.

About Tricked Out Truck Sales

Tricked Out Truck Sales in Pendleton, Indiana, is a trusted provider of top-notch automotive accessories and installations, specializing in window tint, suspension lift kits, spray-on bed liners, and a wide range of car and truck accessories. With a steadfast dedication to customer satisfaction and professional installations, Tricked Out Truck Sales ensures that every vehicle reflects its owner's unique style and preferences.

Contact Information

Name: Adam Scanlan

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (765) 221-1015

SOURCE Tricked Out Truck Sales