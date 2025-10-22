Tricoci Expands Its Beauty Portfolio with the Introduction of Tricoci Med Spa

Seamlessly Blending Medical Expertise with Trusted Beauty Experience, Tricoci Enters the Medical Aesthetics Space with Intention

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci Salon & Spa , Chicago's premier name in luxury beauty and wellness today announces the launch of Tricoci Med Spa, its first entry into medical-grade rejuvenation services, combining advanced technology with clinically proven protocols. Opening first in Oak Brook, this elevated medical aesthetics practice marks a strategic evolution for the brand – one rooted in science, sophistication, and results.

"Our clients already trust us with their hair, skin, and self-care rituals," said Liz Allison, CEO of Tricoci. "Tricoci Med Spa is a natural extension of that trust — where beauty meets expertise, and clinical precision is delivered with the same personalized care and refinement that define our brand."

In an industry often driven by fleeting trends, Tricoci Med Spa is redefining the medical aesthetics category with a deliberate, evidence-based approach. Every treatment is administered by highly trained, board-certified providers using best-in-class technology and products.

Specializing in minimally invasive, natural-looking rejuvenation, Tricoci Med Spa offers a curated menu of services – injectables, lasers, microneedling, and medical-grade skincare – designed to deliver noticeable, yet refined results.

Every treatment plan is fully customized and thoughtfully designed around the client's skin health, aesthetic goals, and lifestyle and every journey begins with a complimentary consultation.

Tricoci Med Spa is intentionally not a one-size-fits-all practice; its model blends the rigor of clinical protocols with the warmth and hospitality Tricoci is known for. From transparent pricing to customized treatment plans, every service is tailored to the individual.

"This isn't about overpromising or overdoing," added Allison. "It's about thoughtful, subtle rejuvenation — enhancing your natural beauty while preserving the integrity of your skin and fitting seamlessly into your lifestyle."

Tricoci Med Spa is now accepting appointments at its Oak Brook location. To book a consultation or learn more, visit tricoci.com .

About Tricoci Salon & Spa

Tricoci Salon & Spa is the leading destination for luxury beauty and wellness services, with 13 locations across Chicago and its suburbs. Known for its modern, elevated approach to self-care, Tricoci offers a full range of salon and spa services, including expert haircuts, dimensional color, extensions, skincare, massage, nails, waxing and medical aesthetics. Every service is delivered by highly trained professionals in a luxurious, welcoming environment. With a focus on innovation, education, and personalized care, Tricoci empowers clients to look and feel their best with every visit.

