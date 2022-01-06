Tricoci Salons & Spas Announces Partnership with Perfect Corp That Will Offer Guests Virtual Try-Ons, Online Skin Diagnostics, Data Driven Personalization and More

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci Salons & Spas, announces a partnership with Perfect Corp that will introduce best-in-class augmented reality and artificial intelligence experiences into the digital marketing for Chicago's leading brand in beauty. The technology solutions will provide virtual try-ons, online skin diagnostics, and data-driven personalization for guests and users of their updated app. This cutting-edge technology allows clients to virtually experience various Tricoci hair color shades and provides professional color and product recommendations. In addition, virtual skin diagnostic technology provides individual assessment of skin's needs and offers facial services and product recommendations.

"As guests are heading back into the salons and spas with more enthusiasm than ever, now is the perfect time to launch this app and enhanced digital technology for Tricoci. We found the latest technology to offer guests the most interactive, frictionless experience possible through their mobile devices, on the Tricoci website and in salon. Once again, we are thrilled to offer our loyal clients and new guests the very best in customization and to pave the way in terms of what is next in beauty," says Tricoci VP of Information Technology, Ryan Abud