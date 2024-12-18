Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Among First Cosmetology Schools to Launch Online Booking for Clients and Students

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is proud to announce it has officially launched Zenoti , an online booking system that transforms how clients schedule services across all 15 Tricoci University campuses. As one of the largest cosmetology schools in the country to offer this level of digital convenience, Tricoci University continues to set the standard for innovation in beauty education. Previously, clients needed to call their nearest campus to make appointments, often booking weeks in advance. Now, with the Zenoti platform, clients can book guest services seamlessly online, offering a faster, user-friendly experience.

The integration of Zenoti equips students with hands-on experience using the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform trusted by top salons and spas across the country. By learning to navigate booking software, manage appointments, and engage with clients digitally, students develop skills that mirror real-world salon environments, giving them a competitive advantage after graduation.

"Our students are now using the same tools and systems they'll encounter in major salons and spas," said Nate Swanson, CEO of Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "This not only ensures they graduate career-ready but also allows them to start building their client base during their time at Tricoci University."

For clients, the transition to the Zenoti platform means convenience and accessibility. Clients can now browse available services, select preferred times, and schedule appointments at any of Tricoci's 15 campuses – all from the comfort of their own devices.

"This is about creating the best experience for clients while simultaneously training the next generation of beauty professionals," Nate Swanson, CEO of Tricoci University of Beauty Culture added. "It's a solution that benefits everyone involved."

Zenoti joins a range of advanced techniques and initiatives at Tricoci University, including Sensory Safe Salon , a new curriculum designed to foster a more inclusive, sensory-friendly environment within beauty education, The Vitality Project , the industry's first mental health and wellness initiative, as well as specialized training in hair extensions , eyelash extensions and brow laminations . Together, these offerings demonstrate Tricoci University's ongoing dedication to offering an education that addresses the diverse needs and ambitions of today's beauty professionals.

For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture and its programs, please visit https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/ or connect with us on social media: Instagram: @tricociuniversity Facebook: @TricociUniversity, TikTok: @tricociuniversity and YouTube: @TricociU .

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture