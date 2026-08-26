Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Awarded USA TODAY's 2026 Top Vocational Schools in America

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture has been recognized on USA TODAY's list of America's Top Vocational Schools 2026 for its Libertyville and Elgin campuses. The list was announced on July 23, 2026, and is currently available on the USA TODAY website.

The award adds to a growing list of honors for Tricoci University of Beauty Culture, highlighting the institution's commitment to career-focused education, student success, and excellence in the beauty industry. Recent awards include multiple Best of BusinessRate 2026 awards including Best Beauty School in Chicago and Best of 2026 Lyons Township Award Winner in the Beauty School category. Other honorable mentions include Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces Award 2025 and the American Association of Career Schools (AACS) Golden School Awards for School of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

The USA TODAY ranking of the best vocational schools via undergraduate certificate or diploma is based on an analysis of five Key Performance Indicators. The five dimensions evaluated during their research were: Graduation Rate, Graduate Salary, Years to Pay Off Net Price, Social Mobility, and Diversity. Data on the schools' performance was collected through publicly available sources like IPEDS and College Scorecard.

All schools were benchmarked against one another using the final score. Based on the results of the study, Tricoci University of Beauty Culture has been recognized as two of America's Top Vocational Schools 2026. This award serves to reinforce Tricoci's unwavering commitment to excellence in hands-on education, career readiness, and workforce development.

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture works closely with industry partners to ensure their curriculum meets the current workforce demands. This alignment allows students to graduate with relevant, high-demand skills that translate directly into employment opportunities. For more information about programs, enrollment, and career pathways, visit tricociuniversity.edu.

"Being recognized on USA TODAY's America's Top Vocational Schools 2026 List is a meaningful reflection of our commitment to prepare students for successful careers in the beauty industry," said Nate Swanson, CEO at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "Our focus has always been on providing students with the hands-on education, technical skills, and career preparation they need to thrive in today's workforce. We're proud to see that commitment recognized and remain dedicated to creating opportunities that help our graduates build rewarding, sustainable careers."

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About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit tricociuniversity.edu.

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture