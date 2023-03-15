TRICOCI UNIVERSITY OF BEAUTY CULTURE NAMED BEST BEAUTY SCHOOL IN THE COUNTRY

Leading University with Campuses Across the Midwest Recognized for Top Quality Programs by National Nonprofit Organization Serving Beauty and Cosmetology Education

CHICAGO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture, a leader in beauty education specializing in Cosmetology and Esthetics, received the second annual Beauty School of the Year Award from the American Association of Cosmetology Schools.

The Chicago school won for providing strong fundamentals in its curriculum and providing students with a highly engaging teaching environment. While the Chicago location was specifically recognized for the award, Tricoci University of Beauty Culture currently offers programs at fifteen campuses located in the Midwest, spanning the Chicagoland area, central Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

"From investing in our facilities, to developing advanced curriculum that better prepares you for career success, to the methods used to teach students how to build lasting client relationships, Tricoci University raised the expectations of what a good beauty education can be," according to its submission.

"Being named the 2022 AACS Golden School of the Year is a proud achievement for our company, team, and the students we serve," said Nate Swanson, Chief Executive Officer at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "It is an honor to be recognized for our commitment to providing high-quality education for aspiring beauty and cosmetology professionals."

AACS announced the awards at its annual meeting in New Orleans recently. Tricoci University of Beauty Culture won in the category of schools with more than 100 students.

"Our schools, small and large, offer amazing courses to prepare the next generation for the beauty and wellness industry" said Cecil Kidd, the AACS executive director. "Tricoci University of Beauty Culture represents the best of the cosmetology schools in America, with a deep commitment to educating students and getting them ready for a rewarding career."

AACS is a 99-year-old national organization based in Washington, D.C., representing privately-owned large and small beauty schools across the country.

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on helping produce salon-ready graduates prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu or follow us on Instagram:@tricociuniversity, Facebook: @TricociUniversity, TikTok: @tricociuniversity and YouTube: @TricociU.

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture