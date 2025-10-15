Tricoci University of Beauty Culture's Larry Foster Honored with Career Education Review's Top People Changing Career Education Award

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is proud to announce that Larry Foster, Chief Operating Officer, has been recognized by the Career Education Review (CER) Awards as one of the Top People Changing Career Education. This national honor celebrates leaders who are driving innovation, inclusion, and workforce readiness in career education.

The 2025 Career Education Review Awards highlight excellence across the sector, honoring schools, organizations, and individuals who strengthen communities and expand access to high-quality career pathways. The Top People Changing Career Education distinction is awarded to visionaries whose efforts are advancing the future of workforce-focused education.

Larry's transformational leadership at Tricoci University is reshaping the landscape of beauty and career education through innovation, inclusion, and industry collaboration. His impact is seen across every level of the institution — from the classroom to community engagement to national advocacy. He recently led the university's partnerships with the Vitality Wellness Project to integrate student mental health and wellness into the classroom, and with Sensory Safe to equip educators and students with tools to better serve neurodiverse clients.

"Larry's leadership reflects Tricoci University's ongoing commitment to advancing inclusive, student-centered education," said Nate Swanson, Chief Executive Officer at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "His work is setting new standards for how beauty and career schools prepare students to thrive personally and professionally."

Larry was also instrumental in the launch of Tricoci Beauty Blitz, the largest independent student event and competition in beauty education, bringing together more than 1,500 attendees, 25 vendors, and salon hiring partners. His outreach programs, including Beauty Boot Camps for high school students, are creating new pathways into the beauty industry while inspiring the next generation of professionals.

Beyond campus initiatives, Larry advocates nationally for maintaining high standards in licensure and education, engaging with policymakers and peer institutions to protect educational quality and consumer safety. He also co-hosts the Daymakers podcast with Daved Dolce, where educators and industry professionals share insights on teaching, inclusion, and student success.

For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture and its programs, please visit https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/ or connect with us on social media: Instagram: @tricociuniversity Facebook: @TricociUniversity, TikTok: @tricociuniversity and YouTube: @TricociU .

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture