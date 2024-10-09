Tricoci University Pioneers Wellness Education with Launch of The Vitality Project

First-of-its-kind initiative integrates holistic well-being into beauty education to support student success

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture , an award-winning university, is proud to announce the launch its partnership with the The Vitality Project , the first-ever wellness program integrated into a beauty school curriculum. Created by Elizabeth Faye, a globally recognized hairstylist, trauma-informed coach, and founder of Hair Love University , The Vitality Project is designed to equip students and staff with the tools they need to thrive in both their personal and professional lives, covering all aspects of wellness—emotional, mental, occupational, social, physical, and spiritual.

As the first adopter of this program, Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is setting a new standard in beauty education by recognizing that long-term success in the beauty industry is directly tied to one's mental and emotional wellbeing.

Key Features of The Vitality Project:

Holistic Educational Content: Featuring a plug and play curriculum of wellness tools and topics, the comprehensive program ensures students receive a holistic approach to their well-being.

Comprehensive Educator Resources: Educators will receive detailed lesson plans, workbooks, and training, empowering them to seamlessly integrate wellness into their classrooms.

Student Engagement: Engaging workbooks and exercises will help students build resilience and emotional regulation, leading to a deeper understanding of their personal wellness.

Leadership Development: The program includes leadership and trauma-informed facilitation training, equipping educators with the skills they need to lead with empathy and effectiveness.

On-Demand Resource Library: Access a rich library of resources anytime, providing ongoing support and inspiration for educators and students.

By prioritizing mental and emotional well-being, The Vitality Project creates a supportive, inclusive environment that fosters creativity, reduces burnout, and boosts student and staff engagement. As the beauty industry becomes more connected and people-focused, this program ensures the develop essential skills for human connection and conscious communication—skills that are critical for long-term success.

"The Vitality Project reminds the Tricoci community that they are human-first beauty professionals," said Nate Swanson, CEO of Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "Their impact goes far beyond a haircut, highlight, or fresh coat of polish—it's deeply felt through the connections they build with those they serve. By integrating holistic wellness into our curriculum, we're ensuring that our students and staff are prepared for a career of service, beauty, and human connection."

For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture and its programs, please visit https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/ or connect with us on social media: Instagram: @tricociuniversity Facebook: @TricociUniversity, TikTok: @tricociuniversity and YouTube: @TricociU .

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/

