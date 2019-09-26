TRICOR Insurance Taps Indio Technologies to Provide Streamlined Solution for Insurance Application and Renewal Process

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indio Technologies, a management software platform for property and casualty insurance providers, today announced a partnership with leading independent insurance agency, TRICOR Insurance. Ranked among the top 100 independent agencies in the United States, TRICOR offers coverage to personal and commercial insurance clients. Through the Indio platform, TRICOR will be able to significantly improve its customer experience by streamlining, automating and improving the insurance application and renewal process.

Using Indio's workflow management platform, TRICOR will be able to improve upon the unnecessary back-and-forth communication between its staff and insurance customers. TRICOR customers will now have the ability to complete their insurance application and renewal forms online, in a completely digital environment. By automating and streamlining this process, which typically can be time consuming and inefficient, Indio's platform will allow for a more straightforward insurance experience. Additionally, and through this simplified process, TRICOR staff will be able to spend more time solving problems that bring value to their insurance customers, rather than focusing on data collection, following up with customers and other general administrative tasks.

"It has been our mission to empower brokers and agents with the tools necessary to simplify the insurance process and to ultimately provide their customers with an overall improved experience. Being able to save valuable time for the TRICOR team will allow them to focus on exactly that – delivering better experiences that drives ROI," said Mike Furlong, CEO and Co-founder of Indio. "We're excited to bring these capabilities to TRICOR and help their team stay ahead of the competition."

In order to help TRICOR staff fully onboard and implement the platform effectively, Indio will provide TRICOR with in-depth training, onboarding, implementation and support programs. TRICOR has roughly 220 employees and plans to have all team members using Indio as it becomes fully implemented.



"The Indio platform allows us to streamline our internal operations and ultimately provide for overall a smoother customer experience. We know the process of gathering information from our customer is a valuable part of the insurance process, but we want to ensure we're digitally gathering data and storing it securely, as well as gather electronic signatures to help make the process easier on our customers year over year," said David Fritz, CEO of TRICOR Insurance. "Our ultimate goal is to continuously make it easier for customers to do business with TRICOR, and Indio allows us to do that."

About Indio

In 2016, Indio founders Mike Furlong and Adam Bratt set out to modernize and digitize the insurance application and renewal process. Indio provides a workflow management platform that delivers a suite of web-based solutions for insurance agencies, helping to improve their client experience and become more efficient. Indio has raised approximately $30 million in venture financing from Menlo Ventures, 8VC, NEA, Merus Capital, 500 startups and more.

