TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES PLAS-PAK WA, EXPANDING ITS AUSTRALIAN FOOTPRINT

News provided by

TricorBraun

15 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has acquired Perth-based Plas-Pak WA, a plastic packaging distributor and manufacturer. The acquisition extends TricorBraun's Australian footprint to Western Australia.

Plas-Pak WA provides an expansive range of plastic packaging components for customers in Australia and New Zealand across several industries, including food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, and industrial.

"Over the last four decades, Plas-Pak WA has built an exceptional reputation for innovation with a strong focus on sustainable products," said Andrew Allsop, managing director, TricorBraun ANZ. "This acquisition enables us to build on our customer service commitment in Western Australia while offering our customers expanded services. We welcome the Plas-Pak WA team to the TricorBraun family, and we look forward to investing in the company's continued growth."

TricorBraun established its footprint in the region with the acquisitions of Cormack Packaging in 2021 and PB Packaging in 2022.

"At Plas-Pak, our commitment to strong customer service and high-quality products drives everything we do," said Stephen Kiss, commercial and operations advisor, Plas-Pak WA. "We know TricorBraun shares that same passion, and we are delighted to join such a respected packaging leader. We look forward to continuing our service to customers, with TricorBraun's support, resources, and investments in our growth." 

All Plas-Pak WA team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of the company's Malaga, Perth location. Effective immediately, Plas-Pak WA operates as Plas-Pak WA, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 42 packaging companies globally.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Canterbury Partners acted as financial advisor to TricorBraun.

About Plas-Pak WA

Plas-Pak WA is a proud West Australian company. Our innovative ideas and sustainable manufacturing practices have helped us become a leading wholesale plastic supplier in Perth. We provide a standard range of plastic packaging as well as bespoke plastic products, to clients across Australia and New Zealand.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We leverage our global scale, comprehensive scope, and unparalleled expertise to solve customers' complex packaging problems and help them win in the marketplace. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

SOURCE TricorBraun

Also from this source

TRICORBRAUN ADQUIERE EL PROVEEDOR ALEMÁN DE ENVASES DE VIDRIO GLASSLAND

TRICORBRAUN ADQUIERE EL PROVEEDOR ALEMÁN DE ENVASES DE VIDRIO GLASSLAND

El líder mundial en envases TricorBraun anunció hoy que adquirió el proveedor de envases de vidrio Glassland. La adquisición aumenta la presencia...
TRICORBRAUN ERWIRBT DEUTSCHEN GLASVERPACKUNGSANBIETER GLASSLAND

TRICORBRAUN ERWIRBT DEUTSCHEN GLASVERPACKUNGSANBIETER GLASSLAND

Das weltweit führende Verpackungsunternehmen TricorBraun gab heute die Übernahme des Glasverpackungsanbieters Glassland bekannt. Die Übernahme...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.