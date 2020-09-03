TricorBraun Acquires Price Container

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Price Container and Packaging, a rigid packaging distributor serving primarily the industrial and food markets.

"Our acquisition of Price Container is an important part of our strategy to create a new industrial packaging platform," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "We are excited to serve customers with their industrial packaging needs, and we are proud to officially welcome Price Container to the TricorBraun family."

An industrial packaging leader with two decades of expertise, Price Container and Packaging now operates as Price Container, a TricorBraun company.

TricorBraun is the packaging industry's acquirer of choice, having acquired and successfully integrated more than 20 companies over the last 25 years. Price Container marks the company's eighth acquisition in the last three years.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is North America's largest distributor of primary packaging and a portfolio company of AEA Investors. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. As the leading purchaser of packaging in the world, we leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power and scale to identify the very best sourcing partners and provide cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun operates from more than 50 locations globally.

