TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES US-BASED CANSOURCE

News provided by

TricorBraun

08 Aug, 2023, 14:00 ET

Acquisition Further Expands North American Beverage Packaging Capabilities

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has acquired CanSource, a leading provider of can packaging and related services. The acquisition expands TricorBraun's beverage packaging capabilities and strengthens its position in the North American beverage packaging market.

"Our acquisition of CanSource—a company known for exceptional quality, hands-on service, and reliability—enables us to provide beverage customers across North America with expanded offerings and services, and more sustainable packaging options," said Brett Binkowski, president, North America, TricorBraun. "We welcome the CanSource team to the TricorBraun family, and we look forward to investing in the company's continued growth."

Founded in 2011, CanSource is a leading provider of brite, shrink-sleeved, and printed cans to the craft beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverage markets. The company operates from four locations across the US, including headquarters near Denver, CO.

"Partnering with TricorBraun is a significant milestone in CanSource's history," said Paige Sopcic, CEO, CanSource. "We've admired and respected TricorBraun for years and are excited to join a team who shares the same dedication to quality and customer service, while providing multiple opportunities for our expansion and growth."

All CanSource team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of the company's existing locations. CanSource now operates as CanSource, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 40 packaging companies globally.

Financial details were not disclosed.

About CanSource 
With more than a decade of experience, CanSource is your trusted supply partner for cans. We supply sleeved, brite, and printed cans and have an all-star team dedicated to customer service. We leverage a national footprint to dependably provide quick lead times and high on-time delivery.

About TricorBraun 
Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

SOURCE TricorBraun

Also from this source

TRICORBRAUN ISSUES INAUGURAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

TRICORBRAUN SIGNS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH BIOBOTTLES, FURTHER EXPANDING ITS SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING OFFERINGS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.