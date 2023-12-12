TRICORBRAUN APPOINTS CFO

News provided by

TricorBraun

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun has appointed Scott Jamroz as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Reporting to TricorBraun President and CEO Court Carruthers, Jamroz leads the global finance function and directs the company's overall financial strategy.

Continue Reading
Scott Jamroz, CFO, TricorBraun
Scott Jamroz, CFO, TricorBraun
Brandi Mathews, CFO, North America, TricorBraun
Brandi Mathews, CFO, North America, TricorBraun

"Scott's extensive financial leadership experience at growing, customer-focused, business-to-business organizations, paired with his M&A expertise and strong operational background, is an ideal match as we continue our strategic growth plans," said Carruthers. "We will benefit from the breadth of Scott's experience and team-centered leadership style as we continue to serve customers and build the best place for the best people in packaging. Scott is a fantastic addition to TricorBraun, and we are excited to welcome him to the team."

A 20+ year finance veteran, Jamroz most recently served as CFO at United Site Services. His previous experience includes CFO positions at BlueLine Rental and within General Electric's Oil & Gas Pressure Control division. He began his career at General Electric, working in all aspects of finance in multiple industries.

Jamroz succeeds interim CFO Brandi Mathews. Mathews, a seasoned finance leader who has served at TricorBraun since 2018, transitions to the role of CFO, North America.

"I am deeply grateful for Brandi's numerous contributions and accomplishments over the last 18 months as Interim CFO, and I am excited for her continued impact in her new role, where she will focus on optimizing finance support for our growing North America businesses," said Carruthers. "Brandi is an exceptional leader and an invaluable member of our team."

Jamroz and Mathews both serve on the company's Executive Leadership Team.

About TricorBraun 
Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We leverage our global scale, comprehensive scope, and unparalleled expertise to solve customers' complex packaging problems and help them win in the marketplace. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

SOURCE TricorBraun

Also from this source

TRICORBRAUN SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AFA DISPENSING GROUP, FURTHER EXPANDING ITS SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING OFFERINGS

TRICORBRAUN SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AFA DISPENSING GROUP, FURTHER EXPANDING ITS SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING OFFERINGS

Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has signed an agreement with AFA Dispensing Group to be the preferred distributor for...
TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES US-BASED CANSOURCE

TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES US-BASED CANSOURCE

Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has acquired CanSource, a leading provider of can packaging and related services. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.