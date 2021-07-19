TricorBraun Appoints General Counsel

"Susan's deep in-house legal and management experience will be key as we continue to carry out our aggressive growth strategy," said Carruthers. "Her experience in acquisitions and commercial contracting, in particular, will help guide our efforts as we serve our customers and continue to build the best place for the best people in packaging. I am excited to welcome Susan to the team."

Bergethon joins TricorBraun from Georgia-Pacific, where she served as Chief Counsel for the company's largest business division. She began her career at Alston & Bird LLP before advancing to senior in-house roles at Equifax, McKesson Health Solutions, and LHC Group.

Based in Atlanta, Bergethon serves on the company's Executive Leadership Team.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. As a leading purchaser of packaging in the world, we leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power and scale to identify the very best sourcing partners and provide cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun operates from more than 50 locations globally. Visit tricorbraun.com.

